Aldingbourne

AL/16/24/HH: Chiffchaff, Hook Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations.

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/50/24/HH: 35 Balliol Close. Single storey side and rear extension with loft conversion and installation of rooflights including conservatory and garage removal, and replacement windows.

AW/54/24/T: 20 Inglewood Drive. Fell and remove 1 No. Willow (T1).

AW/57/24/T: 24 Wychwood Close. Crown lift 6 No. Oaks (T1, T2, T3, T4, T6 and T7) to 4m above ground level and removal of deadwood. Crown lift 1 No. Sycamore (T5) to 4m above ground level and removal of major deadwood. Crown lift 1 No. Oak (T8) to 4m above ground level, removal of major deadwood and reduce epicormic growth back to previous cuts.

AW/59/24/T: 51 Aldwick Felds. 1 No. White Beam (T1) crown reduction to leave both a height and spread of 6m and crown thin by 10%.

AW/62/24/T: 2 Craigweil Lane. Fell 1 No. Beech (T-369) and fell 2 No. Sycamores (T-364 and T-370).

Arundel

AB/22/24/DOC: 6 High Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference AB/89/23/L relating to condition 6 - details of the flat roof covering.

AB/19/24/HH: 27 Wood View. Two storey side extension, single storey front porch and rear extension, following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Bersted

BE/21/24/PL: Unit G, Arun Retail Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Installation of Terrazzo tiles to store front, Crittall style shopfront doors and windows, screened bin store with patterned timber slats, artist murals to side elevations, new metal door and delivery hatch, black timber screening and cladding, repainting of existing roof, painting of retained brickwork black, redecorating of existing columns, existing gutters to be made good and existing shopfront to be partially stripped out and infilled with brick to match existing. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BE/22/24/A: Arun Retail Park, Unit G, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. 2 No. internally illuminated fascia signs on front and rear elevations and 2 No. internally illuminated perspex Cockerel signs on front and side elevations.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/17/24/T: 3 Woodlands Close, Barnham. 1 No. Quercus Robur (T1) removal of 2 lowest branches (branches 1 and 2) and crown reduction to leave a height of 5m and lateral spread of 6m.

Bognor Regis

BR/30/24/HH: 1A Normanton Avenue. Removal of existing roof and building an extension to the front and a new first floor extension within the pitched roof with rear facing dormer. New highway access and vehicle crossover.

East Preston

EP/15/24/HH: 18 Vermont Way. Demolition of rear sun lounge extension, single storey rear extension, loft conversion, addition of 2 No. dormers, Juliet balcony and external alterations.

EP/17/24/HH: 16 Sea Lane. Single storey rear extension, proposed garage, conversion of existing garage into habitable space, loft conversion, addition of 2 No. rooflights and external alterations.

Felpham

FP/15/24/T: Land surrounding Stanhorn Grove. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 12-13m, Northerly spread of 5m, Easterly spread of 4.5m and Southerly and Westerly spreads of 4m, crown lift to 3m above ground level. 1 No. Oak (T2) crown reduction to leave a height of 11-12m, Northerly and Easterly spreads of 4.5m, Southerly spread of 5m and Westerly spread of 5.5m. 1 No. Oak (T3) crown reduction to leave a height of 7-8m, Northerly spread of 9m, Easterly spread of 8m and Southerly and Westerly spread of 7m. Removal of deadwood in canopy for T2 and T3.

FP/25/24/T: Land opposite Acre Avenue. Works to 2 No. trees of unidentified species to achieve 1m clearance around lights bulbs and clearance of selected branches on the Westerly aspect to allow light to reach the pathway.

Ferring

FG/24/24/HH: 53 Ocean Drive. Part two storey, part single storey rear extension. First floor addition to front elevation. Demolition of existing garage and reinstatement with outbuilding.

FG/30/24/HH: Mayfield, Florida Road. Side extensions with a new front facing bonnet dormer window. Part single and part double storey rear extensions together with the enlargement of the rear dormer. Alterations to all fenestration and front balcony. Side facing oak framed dual pitched canopy roof.

FG/32/24/T: Orchard House,47 Sea Lane Gardens. Fell 1 No. Cherry (T1B) and replacement with 1 No Cherry Tree.

Littlehampton

LU/28/24/A: Land at Toddington Lane/Hinchcliff Drive. Installation of 2 No. non-illuminated free standing signs to front.

LU/44/24/HH: 23 Beaumont Park. Proposed driveway at the front of property and proposed Vehicle Crossover.

LU/46/24/HH: 21 Hinchliff Drive, Wick. Single storey rear extension.

Middleton

M/13/24/T: Roundabout, 5 Sea Close. 1 No. Monterey Pine (T1) reduction to westerly spread to leave a finished westerly radial spread of 5.5m.

Rustington

R/27/24/HH: 5 Cudlow Avenue. The proposed work constitutes of a loft conversion, including a large flat roof dormer to the rear and a small flat roof dormer to the front with a change to main roof from hipped roof to a barn heaped roof.

R/42/24/PL: Salon Supplies, Worthing Road. Tarmac surfacing to access drive and parking area with installation of new surface water drainage for building and hard surface areas.

Yapton