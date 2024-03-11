Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldwick

AW/61/24/T: 19 Leecroft, Aldwick Felds. 3 No. Beech Trees (T1, T2 and T3) crown reductions to leave heights of 5m and spreads of 3m.

Planning applications

AW/60/24/HH: 1 Heghbrok Way. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

AW/64/24/T: Land adjacent to 12 Colts Bay. 1 No. English Oak (T1) crown lift to 3m above ground level, radial spread reductions to leave radial spreads of 3.5m and removal of major deadwood.

Angmering

A/36/24/S73: Land off Arundel Road. Variation of condition 1 following the grant of A/282/22/RES relating to approved plans.

A/35/24/HH: 51 Mill Road Avenue. Single storey side extension, following demolition of existing side garage.

Arundel

AB/24/24/L: Town Hall, Maltravers Street. Listed building consent for the replacement of decking and associated access steps to roof terrace to include localised repairs to perimeter parapet wall.

AB/23/24/S73: 23 Torton Hill Road. Variation of condition imposed under AB/24/23/PL relating condition 2 - approved plans.

Bognor Regis

BR/34/24/HH: 113 Marshall Avenue. Demolition of existing canopy, construction of single storey extension to rear of house.

Felpham

FP/23/24/T: 38 Outerwyke Road. 1 No. Oak tree (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 13.2m and a spread of 10.7m.

FP/24/24/HH: 2 Ormesby Crescent. Single storey side/rear extension.

FP/35/24/HH: 12 Chaucer Way. Proposed first floor west elevation extension.

Kingston

K/7/24/PL: Sundowners, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Demolition of existing detached chalet bungalow and replacing with 1 No. new 3 storey dwelling. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

K/9/24/HH: 97 Golden Avenue, East Preston. Two storey rear extension, part single, part double front extension. Enlargement to existing garage and demolish greenhouse.

Littlehampton

LU/19/24/PL: Flat 3, 15 South Terrace. Single storey rear extension, addition of 1 No. rooflight and internal alterations. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area).

LU/27/24/HH: Toddington House, Toddington Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Installation of new greenhouse with associated new rear wall. (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building).

LU/29/24/A: Keystone Centre, Eldon Way. Installation of 1 No. fascia sign to front.

LU/49/24/HH: 9 Bellscroft Close. Single storey side extension.

Middleton

M/14/24/HH: Hillcrest, 5 West Close. Replacement garage.

Pagham

P/14/24/T: 7 Webb Close. Canopy reduction to 1 No. Ash (T1 Fraxinus excelsior) by a 2m reduction leaving the height after pruning 12m and the width after pruning will be 9m.

Rustington

R/51/24/L: 2 Manor Cottages, Preston Paddock. Listed building consent for the replacement of 1 No. window to rear at first floor level.

R/50/24/HH: 41 Sea Avenue. Substantial remodelling of the existing dwelling, proposed 2 storey side and rear extension. Front porch and pitched roof to existing garage.

Walberton

WA/21/24/HH: Days, Days Lane, Aldingbourne. Installation of a window and enlargement of en-suite bathroom (This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building).

WA/22/24/L: Days, Days Lane, Aldingbourne. Listed building consent for installation of a window and enlargement of en-suite bathroom.

Yapton