Aldingbourne

AL/18/24/PL: Lidsey Lodge Farm, Sack Lane, Lidsey. Erection of a pair of semi-detached dwellings and associated access, parking and gardens. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/49/24/HH: 78 The Drive. Remove existing fence and hedge to front boundary and replace with brick wall, reinstate grass verge and construct a shed to the front of the property. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigweil House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

AW/38/24/T: 44 Fish Lane. 1 No. Holly (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 4m and width of 3m.

AW/56/24/HH: 15 Southwark Walk. Single storey side extension with ramp.

AW/71/24/T: Shearwaters, Willowhale Avenue. Fell 1 No. Monterey Cypress (T1) down to ground level.

AW/70/24/T: Electricity Sub Station opposite 10 Old Place. 1 No. Raywood Ash (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 16m and a spread of 8m.

Angmering

A/39/24/PL: Land to the Rear of 1 The Heathers, Arundel Road. Change of use of existing storage building (to include an extension) to a 1 No. bedroom holiday cottage. This application affects a Public Right of Way and is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

A/37/24/HH: 47 Mill Road Avenue. Hip to gable extension on West roof slope. Dormer to North roof slope.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/21/24/HH: 3 Woodlands Close, Barnham. Single storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration.

Bognor Regis

BR/32/24/PL: The Regis School Campus, Westloats Lane. Construction of a new entrance and office extension. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Climping

CM/8/24/PL: The Barn, Grevatts Lane. Demolition of existing building and redevelopment with 1 No. bedroom dwelling (resubmission following CM/44/23/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

East Preston

EP/21/24/HH: 131 Sea Road. Construction of single storey side porch extension to West elevation.

Felpham

FP/31/24/HH: 12 Wedgwood Road. Two storey rear extension with external terrace. Removal of existing front bays. Installation of 4 No. dormers. Alterations to existing fenestration/openings, new composite cladding to front and rear gables. Alterations to existing front boundary. Replacement of front car port.

FP/35/24/HH: 12 Chaucer Way. Proposed first floor side (west) extension.

FP/37/24/HH: 11 Somerton Green. Single storey side extension and the removal of the rear door.

Ferring

FG/24/24/HH: 53 Ocean Drive. Readvertisement due to Amended description of works. Part two storey, part single storey rear extension, and single storey side extension. First floor addition to front elevation. Demolition of existing garage and reinstatement with outbuilding.

FG/27/24/HH: 6 Barbary Lane. Demolition of old sub standard extension and rebuild a larger extension. Replacement window with patio doors. Replacement of sub standard porch with gate to the side.

Littlehampton

LU/53/24/PL: The Swallows, Flat 2 St Catherines Road. Change a window from single window to window and door set.

LU/62/24/T: Rear gardens of Dorset Close. Various works to various trees.

Middleton

M/16/24/HH: 24 Ancton Way, Elmer. Retrospective application for the retention of building to be used as a residential annexe ancillary to the occupation of the host dwelling, as an independent living annexe for a family member and Installation of 2 No. solar panels to the roof.

Pagham

P/20/24/T: 17 Boleyn Drive. 2 No. Lombardy Poplars (T1 & T2) crown reduction to leave heights of 8m and spreads of 1.5m. Crown thin both trees by 20%.

Rustington

R/49/24/PL: Rustington Manor Hotel And Restaurant, 12 Broadmark Lane. Conversion of former hotel to create four new residential apartments (Use Class C3). This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as apartments.

R/53/24/HH: 25 Harsfold Road. Removal of existing front dormer and side garage. New single storey side and rear extension. New two storey side extension. Alterations to existing fenestration. New front Porch.

Walberton

WA/20/24/PL: Land to the North of Lake Lane, Barnham. Demolition of stable block and erection of 7 No. dwelling houses comprising 2 No. three-bedroom detached bungalows & 5 No. four- bedroom two storey detached houses together with associated car parking and landscaping. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan, falls partly in both Barnham and Walberton Parishes, is in CIL Zone 3, and is liable for CIL as new dwellings.

Yapton

Y/13/24/OUT: Land At Kings Close. Outline planning application with all matters reserved for 1 No. two storey dwelling and a garage.