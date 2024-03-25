Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldingbourne

AL/20/24/HH: 49 Olivers Meadow, Westergate. Single storey front extension including new front timber post and installation of side door, following the demolition of existing integral garage.

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/73/24/HH: 22 Kingsway. Roof alterations to dormer projections including enlargement of front dormer projection and alterations to rear fenestration. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Craigwell House, Aldwick Conservation Area).

AW/75/24/HH: Bay Tree House, 125 Manor Way. Single storey rear extension with balcony above and alterations to rear fenestration. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

AW/28/24/HH: 7 Parkfield Avenue. Part conversion of detached garage to habitable use, including installation of carport, replacement of flat roof with pitched roof, installation of 10 No. solar panels and alterations to fenestration.

AW/76/24/HH: Sanderling, Strange Garden. Retrospective application for replacement roof, doorway and new window to outbuilding.

AW/77/24/T: Strange Garden House, Strange Garden. 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) 2m reduction to 6m branch on the south-east side to leave 4m.

AW/79/24/T: Verge at March Wind, Dark Lane. 1 No. Lime (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 8m and south and south-east radial spread reduction to leave 3m. 1 No. Sycamore (T2) south-east radial spread reduction to leave 2m. 2 No. Sycamores (T3, T4) south-east radial spread reduction to leave 2m.

Angmering

A/40/24/PL: Land to the West Avenals Farm, Water Lane (access from The Groves). 1 No. detached four-bedroom dwelling with associated off road parking. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

A/44/24/PL: Land At Wilmington, Arundel Road. Erection of detached 4-bedroom house with associated car port, storage, car parking facilities, access, and landscaping. This application is in CIL zone 3 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling. This application is a departure from the development plan.

Bersted

BE/26/24/RES: Chalcroft Nurseries, Chalcraft Lane. Approval of reserved matters following outline consent BE/81/20/OUT for the commercial part of the outline approval including the layout, scale and appearance of the commercial units along with landscaping and areas for biodiversity net gain. This site falls within Strategic Site SD3, CIL Zone 1 (Zero Rated).

BE/29/24/T: The Cottage, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Fell 1 No. Ash (T45).

BE/30/24/HH: 15 Bedford Avenue. Single storey garage extension to the front and the raising of the existing garage flat roof to match.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/28/24/S73: Land East of Eastmere House, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Variation of condition imposed under reference BN/26/22/PL relating to condition 2 - approved plans.

Bognor Regis

BR/40/24/PO: 22 Crescent Road. Application to remove paragraph 1 of Schedule 2 on the Section 52 Agreement dated 22/2/1988 linked to BR/520/87 that obligates that no person of less than state pensionable age is to occupy the property.

BR/41/24/CLE: Branscombe, 6 Ellasdale Road. Lawful development certificate for an existing use as a HMO comprising 7no bedsits.

East Preston

EP/16/24/HH: 14 Cheviot Close. Drop kerb and install car charging port.

EP/22/24/PL: Seafield Lodge, Seafield Road. Partial demolition, subdivision and part single storey part two-storey extensions of existing dwelling to form 2 No 2 bedroom dwellings, alterations to access arrangements, provision of parking and landscaping. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

EP/23/24/HH: 22 Michel Grove, East Preston. Raise and replace existing roof with new roof, including conversion of loft to habitable use, installation of front and rear dormer windows and alterations to fenestration, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

Ferring

FG/39/24/PL: 4 Sea Lane. Erection of 1 No. 2 bed single storey dwelling to rear of existing dwelling. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

FG/40/24/HH: 4 South Drive. Single storey front porch and side garage extension, roof extension to include habitable loft with 1 No. rear dormer, juliet balcony and rooflights, following demolition of existing front porch and side garage. Internal alterations.

Ford

F/2/24/HH: 1 Fordwater Gardens, Yapton. Erection of new fence and new gates.

F/4/24/S73: Northwood Cottages, Burndell Road, Yapton. Variation of condition following the grant of F/20/17/PL relating to condition 2 - time constraints regarding the removal of cabin.

Littlehampton

LU/66/24/HH: 23 Battin Lane. New front porch.

LU/68/24/HH: 45 Highdown Drive. Single storey rear extension and alterations to side fenestration including installation of side door.

Middleton

M/22/24/T: Ditch rear of 16 Sunnymead Close. Fell 1 No Sycamore tree.

Pagham

P/15/24/OUT: Land South of Summer Lane. Outline application with some matters reserved for a proposed residential development of up to 120 No dwellings including means of access into the site (not internal roads), with all other matters (relating to appearance, landscaping, scale and layout) reserved. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and affects a Public Right of Way.

P/17/24/HH: 117 West Front Road. Single storey side and rear extension with front porch canopy and replacement gable roof including installation of solar panels and rooflights. Conversion of detached garage to habitable use, including replacement of roof with external staircase and demolition of existing conservatory. Alterations to fenestration/openings and internal alterations.

Rustington

R/57/24/PL: The Woodlands Centre, Woodlands Avenue. Proposed entrance extensions to the South and West facades and infill extension to east side of Memorial Hall, proposed rooflight and fenestration changes to Memorial Hall and Rear Hall and installation of air source heat pumps to serve all buildings. New landscaping and hardstanding to Memorial Hall entrance forecourt. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.