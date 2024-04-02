Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between March 22 and 29.
By James Connaughton
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.

Aldwick

AW/82/24/HH: 42 Barrack Lane. Readvertisement due to Substitute Existing and Proposed Plan. Erection of single storey rear conservatory, following demolition of existing.

Planning applicationsPlanning applications
Planning applications

Angmering

A/45/24/L: 3 Longback Cottages, Arundel Road. Listed building consent to repair chimney stack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A/46/24/HH: 54 Ashurst Way, East Preston. Single storey extension to North (Front) elevation plus new outbuilding to rear.

A/47/24/A: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane. Installation of 1 No. illuminated totem sign.

A/48/24/HH: Steinheim, 2 Nanson Lane. Two storey side extension.

Arundel

AB/28/24/L: 58-60 Tarrant Street. Listed building consent for rear extension to replace existing conservatory, internal and external alterations and refurbishment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AB/27/24/HH: 58-60 Tarrant Street. Rear extension to replace existing conservatory, internal and external alterations and refurbishment. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

AB/30/24/HH: 188 Fitzalan Road. Construction of external raised deck and associated works.

AB/33/24/CLE: Riverside House, 2 Fitzalan Road. Lawful development certificate for the reinstatement of a jetty, following the approval of AB/14/21/HH.

AB/31/24/S73: 188 Fitzalan Road. Variation of condition 2 imposed under AB/107/21/HH relating to plans condition.

Bersted

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BE/31/24/PL: 2 Central Avenue. Change of use and conversion of existing self-contained flat on first floor and construction of side and rear first floor extensions to provide 3 No. additional dental treatment rooms. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/26/24/T: Midholme, Sea Lane Close. 1 No. Monterey pine (T44) crown reduction to 5.5m-6m in north-east sector.

Kingston

K/14/24/HH: Redroofs, 10 Coastal Road. Part single, part two storey side/rear extensions, front porch extension, replacement of first floor rear window and installation of new boundary wall, following demolition of existing detached garage.

Littlehampton

LU/67/24/PL: Riverside Industrial Estate, Block C, Bridge Road. Insertion of 3 No. first floor windows. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LU/73/24/HH: 9 Malin Road. Rear extension with alterations to porch, and change of materials.

Rustington

R/62/24/DOC: Manor Cottage, Station Road. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under R/24/23/L relating to condition 3-sample panel of brickwork/stonework/flintwork.

Walberton

WA/28/24/L: The Old Rectory, Binsted Lane. Listed building consent for replacement south elevation windows.

Yapton

Y/24/24/HH: Flansham Cottage, Hoe Lane. Proposed roof extension.