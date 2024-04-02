Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.
Aldwick
AW/82/24/HH: 42 Barrack Lane. Readvertisement due to Substitute Existing and Proposed Plan. Erection of single storey rear conservatory, following demolition of existing.
Angmering
A/45/24/L: 3 Longback Cottages, Arundel Road. Listed building consent to repair chimney stack.
A/46/24/HH: 54 Ashurst Way, East Preston. Single storey extension to North (Front) elevation plus new outbuilding to rear.
A/47/24/A: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane. Installation of 1 No. illuminated totem sign.
A/48/24/HH: Steinheim, 2 Nanson Lane. Two storey side extension.
Arundel
AB/28/24/L: 58-60 Tarrant Street. Listed building consent for rear extension to replace existing conservatory, internal and external alterations and refurbishment.
AB/27/24/HH: 58-60 Tarrant Street. Rear extension to replace existing conservatory, internal and external alterations and refurbishment. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).
AB/30/24/HH: 188 Fitzalan Road. Construction of external raised deck and associated works.
AB/33/24/CLE: Riverside House, 2 Fitzalan Road. Lawful development certificate for the reinstatement of a jetty, following the approval of AB/14/21/HH.
AB/31/24/S73: 188 Fitzalan Road. Variation of condition 2 imposed under AB/107/21/HH relating to plans condition.
Bersted
BE/31/24/PL: 2 Central Avenue. Change of use and conversion of existing self-contained flat on first floor and construction of side and rear first floor extensions to provide 3 No. additional dental treatment rooms. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
East Preston
EP/26/24/T: Midholme, Sea Lane Close. 1 No. Monterey pine (T44) crown reduction to 5.5m-6m in north-east sector.
Kingston
K/14/24/HH: Redroofs, 10 Coastal Road. Part single, part two storey side/rear extensions, front porch extension, replacement of first floor rear window and installation of new boundary wall, following demolition of existing detached garage.
Littlehampton
LU/67/24/PL: Riverside Industrial Estate, Block C, Bridge Road. Insertion of 3 No. first floor windows. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
LU/73/24/HH: 9 Malin Road. Rear extension with alterations to porch, and change of materials.
Rustington
R/62/24/DOC: Manor Cottage, Station Road. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under R/24/23/L relating to condition 3-sample panel of brickwork/stonework/flintwork.
Walberton
WA/28/24/L: The Old Rectory, Binsted Lane. Listed building consent for replacement south elevation windows.
Yapton
Y/24/24/HH: Flansham Cottage, Hoe Lane. Proposed roof extension.