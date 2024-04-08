Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldingbourne

AL/22/24/HH: 38 Olivers Meadow, Westergate. Single storey rear extension to replace conservatory.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/87/24/S73: 23 Countisbury Close. Variation of condition imposed under AW/402/21/HH relating to condition 2 - approved plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/81/24/T: 9 Chawkmare Coppice. 1 No. Beech tree to cut several overhanging branches back to one of the two main stems.

AW/95/24/T: Strawberry Cottage, Cypress Way. Fell 1 No. Ash tree to ground level (T1).

AW/96/24/T: Orchard Cottage, Cypress Way. Fell 1 No. Oak Tree (T1) to ground level in front garden.

Angmering

A/51/24/HH: Garden House, High Street. Refurbishment of existing single storey extension including roof, with window and door replacements, together with internal works. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Angmering Conservation Area).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A/52/24/L: Garden House, High Street. Listed building consent for refurbishment of existing single storey extension including roof, with window and door replacements, together with internal works.

Arundel

AB/36/24/HH: The Round House, 31 Mount Pleasant. Installation of electric vehicle charging point and associated works. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and the setting of a Listed Building).

AB/37/24/L: The Round House, 31 Mount Pleasant. Listed building consent for installation of electric vehicle charging point and associated works.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/22/24/PL: Stoneyfield Cottages, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Erection of 6 No. dwellings with access, landscaping and associated works. This application is a departure from the development, in CIL zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BN/32/24/HH: 3 Orchard Way, Barnham. Single storey rear/side extension, front porch with access ramp, part garage conversion to habitable use. New white render to the property exterior with decorative stone on the front elevation. Alterations to fenestration.

Bognor Regis

BR/46/24/HH: 45 Mead Lane. Full renovation, including enlarged dormer and velux to rear. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Upper Bognor Road & Mead Land Conservation Area).

East Preston

EP/27/24/HH: 4 Myrtle Grove. Ground and first floor extensions, external remodelling, internal alterations and associated works.

EP/29/24/HH: 3 Forge Close. Single storey rear flat roof extension to replace conservatory.

Felpham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FP/39/24/T: 9 Broomcroft Road. 1 No. Monterey Pine (T1) crown reduction to 14m spread.

FP/41/24/HH: 1 Normans Drive. Single storey front and rear extensions, conversion of garage to habitable use and alterations to fenestration.

FP/43/24/HH: 7 Second Avenue. Single storey side extension, installation of car port, new resin driveway and alterations to fenestration, following the demolition of existing integral garage and detached store.

FP/45/24/PL: Land to the Rear of 107 Felpham Way. 1 No detached 2-bedroom chalet bungalow with electric mobility scooter/cycle & refuse storage facilities. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

FP/46/24/HH: 36 Hinde Road. Single storey side extension.

Ferring

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FG/49/24/PL: Kivesborough, Littlehampton Road, Worthing. Subdivision of existing curtilage and erection of 3 No. 3-bedroom dwellings, retention of existing access and provision of landscaping. This application may affect a Public Right of Way and is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

FG/52/24/HH: 10 Sea Lane. Small first floor hipped dormer.

Ford

F/4/24/S73: 1 Northwood Cottages, Burndell Road, Yapton. Readvertisement due to Amended description and supplementary plan. Removal of condition following the grant of F/20/17/PL relating to condition 2 - time constraints regarding the removal of cabin.

Littlehampton

LU/84/24/S73: Littlehampton Beach, The Promenade. Application under Regulation 3 to vary condition 2 following the grant of LU/404/22/PL for improved access arrangements including altering the walkways and a minor repositioning of the single accessible beach hut.

Lyminster

LY/7/24/T: Lyminster Court, Lyminster Road. Various works to various trees.

Rustington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R/70/24/L: Friars, 83 The Street. Listed building consent for 3 No. replacement windows on ground floor west elevation, 3 No. replacement windows on ground floor south elevation, 1 No. replacement door on ground floor south elevation and 3 No. replacement windows on first floor south elevation.