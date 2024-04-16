Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldingbourne

AL/26/24/PL: Land West of St John's Close, Woodgate. Construction of 9 No. residential dwellings (resubmission of AL/132/23/PL). this application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/84/24/L: Myrtle Cottage, 252 Aldwick Road. Listed building consent for replacement windows on the South elevation (front).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/90/24/T: 223 Aldwick Road. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown reduction to 4.5m.

AW/97/24/T: 21 The Oaks. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown thin by 20%.

AW/102/24/T: 54 The Drive. Reduce 8 No. Leylandii and 1 No. Macrocarpa to heights of 8 metres.

Angmering

A/59/24/PO: Haskins Garden Centre, Roundstone Bypass. Application under Section 106A for the modification of the Section 106 dated 23-12-2010 (as amended) linked to A/109/10/ in relation to the insertion of category 21 within schedule 2 to read as "Household products including storage, cleaning and laundry items up to a limit of 120 square metres of floorspace".

A/53/24/HH: Woodlands, Station Road. Amendment to previously approved application A/173/23/HH to include larger dormer window facing east and high level rooflights facing south

Barnham & Eastergate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BN/31/24/PL: The Old Farm, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Change of use from dwelling house (C3) to a residential children's home (C2). This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/46/24/HH: 45 Mead Lane. Readvertisement due to amended description. Rear dormer extension and alterations to fenestrations at rear. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Upper Bognor Road & Mead Land Conservation Area).

BR/50/24/PL: Hook House, 51 Hook Lane. Change of use from a 4 bedroom dwelling to a 6 bedroom student HMO (resubmission following BR/180/23/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Climping

CM/12/24/L: Bailiffscourt Hotel, Climping Street. Listed building consent for the replacement of staff accommodation building roof including change from thatch to plain clay tiles.

Felpham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FP/49/24/L: Blakes Cottage, 1 Blakes Road. Listed building consent for the repair or replacement of structural roof timbers and the carrying out of rethatching of the roof including making good and redecoration of internal finishes affected by the works.

Kingston

K/11/24/HH: La Mer, Middle Way, East Preston. Retrospective consent for replacement of boundary wall.

Littlehampton

LU/83/24/PL: 48 St Catherines Court, Irvine Road. Insertion of UPVC windows to replace wooden windows.

Lyminster

LY/9/24/PL: Crossbush Services, Mcdonalds Restaurant, Lyminster Road. Construction of rear and front extensions, an additional drive-thru booth, relocation of entrance with new doors, installation of 2 No. new access doors, reconfiguration of parking bays with additional spaces, relocation of external store enclosure and the installation of a new electric kiosk. This application is in CIL, zone 3 (zero rated) as other development.

Middleton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M/24/24/PL: 3 & 4 Deepdene Close. Demolition of 2 No. dwellings and garages and erection of 2 No. semi-detached dwellings. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

M/25/24/HH: 56 Southdean Drive. Retrospective consent for front store building.

M/28/24/T: 4 Alder Way. Re-coppice 1 No. Common Hazel (T1) to ground level.

Pagham

P/24/24/HH: Stile Cottage, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Construction of a single storey rear and side extension. Existing garage and rear single storey bathroom to be dismantled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P/28/24/HH: 8 Hook Lane. Proposed first floor extension to existing store.

P/29/24/HH: 33 Lion Road. Proposed detached double garage, following demolition of existing.

Rustington

R/73/24/HH: 4 Hardham Close. Conversion of detached garage to habitable use, including installation of side door.

Walberton