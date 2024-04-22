Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldwick

AW/91/24/HH: 9 Truro Crescent. Removal of existing porch and pre-fabricated store and erection of single storey side extension.

Planning applications

AW/99/24/T: 1 Seabrook Close. Fell 1 No. Ash (A1) and crown reduction to 1 No. Ash (A2) to leave a height of 15m and spread of 4m.

AW/101/24/T: 6 Barrack Lane. Fell 1 No. Leylandii (T1) in group 2, group of Leylandii (G3) reduction to leave a height of 10m, 1 No. Monterrey Cyprus (T10) removal of major deadwood and fell 1 No. White Poplar (T17).

Angmering

A/63/24/HH: 15 Acacia Crescent. Installation of air source heat pump.

Arundel

AB/35/24/HH: 4 St Marys Gate Mews, London Road. Replacement conservatory. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and may affect the setting of listed buildings.

AB/40/24/DOC: 50 Maltravers Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under AB/74/22/L relating to condition 3-scaled details of new railings to front boundary.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/41/24/HH: Berry Cottage, Highground Lane, Barnham. Part single, part two storey rear extension, installation of 4 No. dormer windows and removal of rooflights.

BN/42/24/HH: 14 Farnhurst Road, Barnham. Single story front extension and installation of 1 No. side window.

BN/45/24/HH: 23 Elm Grove, Barnham. Retrospective application for a single storey rear extension.

BN/44/24/HH: Lyndhurst, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Erection of storage building and home office in rear garden.

Bersted

BE/33/24/PL: Liseve Lodge, 84 North Bersted Street. Change of use for two existing outbuildings to be used as holiday lets (resubmission following BE/117/23/PL). This application affects the North Bersted Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/59/24/HH: 9 Marshall Avenue. Conversion and extension to existing garage and alteration to porch.

Felpham

FP/48/24/T: 74 Outerwyke Road. Reduce crown and spread by 2-3m leaving 17-18m to 1 No. Macrocarpa tree.

FP/55/24/HH: 12 The Crescent. Two storey rear extension, conversion of garage to habitable use and installation of front porch canopy, following the demolition of existing rear conservatory.

FP/60/24/T: Land to rear of 12 Limmer Lane. Re-pollard 1 No. Holm Oak back to previous knuckles at 10m height and 4m spread.

Ferring

FG/58/24/PL: 18C Ocean Drive. Replacement UPVC windows.

Kingston

K/16/24/HH: Panorama, Golden Acre. Small half open dining deck with garden storage below.

Littlehampton

LU/45/24/PL: Ambulance Station, East Street. Demolition of existing building and construction of 9 No. flats with associated development including parking, landscaping and bin/bicycle storage. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and may affect the east Street Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

LU/96/24/HH: 3A Grand Avenue. Hip to gable loft conversion to habitable use including installation of 1 No. front and 1 No. rear dormer, following removal of existing chimney.

Pagham

P/33/24/DOC: Little Welbourne, Church Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference P/112/23/L relating to condition 3 - materials samples.

P/34/24/DOC: Little Welbourne, Church Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference P/112/23/L relating to condition 4 - details of replacement gate.

Rustington

R/74/24/HH: Garth Lodge, Central Avenue. Two storey front and single storey side extensions, hip to half-hip roof extension including installation of 1 No. rear dormer and 2 No. front dormers, conversion of garage to store and alterations to fenestration/openings, following demolition of existing rear extension. Changing external material from brickwork to painted render, and stonework. New vehicular access and extend existing vehicular access.

R/76/24/HH: 54 Worthing Road. Single storey rear extension.

Walberton

WA/14/24/A: Land West of Tye Lane. Installation of 23 No. signs.

Yapton