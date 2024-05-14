Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
and live on Freeview channel 276
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.
Aldingbourne
AL/45/24/T: Land between Peckham Chase and Everett Gardens, Eastergate. 1 No. Oak (T1) remove major dead wood in crown. 5 No. Ash (T2-T6) fell to ground level.
Aldwick
AW/118/24/HH: 5 Seacourt Close. Proposed first floor extension above existing garage.
AW/124/24/T: 81A The Fairway. 3 No. Birch (T1, T3, T4) crown reductions to height 6m and spread 4m. Fell 1 No. Birch (T2).
AW/122/24/T: 11 The Drive. Fell 1 No. Mimosa (T1). 1 No. Pittosporum (T2) crown reduction to height 4m and spread 3m. 1 No. Bay (T3) crown reduction to height 4m and spread 3m. 1 No. Holm Oak (T4) crown reduction to height 10m and spread 8m.
AW/123/24/T: Tithe Barn Cottage, 1 Tithe Barn Way. 1 No. Birch (T1) crown reduction to height 9m and spread 4m. 1 No. Birch (T2) crown reduction to height 9m and spread 4m. 1 No. Birch (T3) crown reduction to height 10m and spread 5m.
Angmering
A/68/24/HH: 4 Sage Place. Conversion of part of garage to form study.
A/83/24/HH: 101 Lloyd Goring Close. Two-storey side extension.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/53/24/HH: Kingarth, Lake Lane, Barnham. Single storey front extension.
Bognor Regis
BR/48/24/PL: Marine Court Flat 3, 4 Marine Drive West. Retrospective application for installation of front balcony.
BR/63/24/HH: 1A Normanton Avenue. Removal of existing roof and building an extension to the front and a new first floor extension within the pitched roof including 1 No. front and 1 No. rear dormer. Alterations to fenestration. Demolition of conservatory. New highway access and vehicle crossover.
BR/70/24/A: 43 London Road. Replacement of existing signage.
BR/71/24/PL: 43 London Road. Replacement of existing shop front and replacement of existing signage. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
Felpham
FP/64/24/HH: Chota Ghur, Outram Road. Reclad of second floor dormer with Cedral boarding. Proposed Balcony to second floor.
FP/66/24/HH: 58 Flansham Park. Installation of new wooden fence.
FP/68/24/HH: 19 Roundle Avenue. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations.
Ferring
FG/68/24/HH: 9 Ansisters Road. Ground floor rear and side extension and alterations to existing dormer.
FG/67/24/HH: The Haystack, Sea Lane. Two storey rear extension & single storey side extension along with internal remodelling.
Littlehampton
LU/102/24/HH: Lamorna, Berry Lane. Extension of existing dropped kerb.
LU/113/24/HH: 45 Southfields Road. Drop kerb and installation of hardstanding to driveway.
Poling
PO/4/24/L: St Johns Priory, Poling Street. Listed building consent for creation of first floor en-suite bathroom and associated internal alterations.
Walberton
WA/41/24/S73: Brookfield Farm, Eastergate Lane. Variation of condition following the grant of WA/111/23/PL relating to condition 2 - approved plans.
Yapton
Y/30/24/HH: 18 West View Drive. Two storey side/rear extensions.