The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between May 10 and 17.

Aldwick

AW/103/24/HH: 1 Nyetimber Close. Two storey side extension, including roof extension and front porch canopy.

AW/120/24/T: 55 Christchurch Crescent. 1 No. Corsican Pine (T1) remove 1 south facing limb to 3m height. Crown reduction to spread 7m and height 18m. 1 No. Corsican Pine (T2) crown reduction to spread 6m and height 17m.

AW/125/24/T: 19 The Fairway. Fell 1 No. Golden Leylandii (T1).

AW/127/24/T: Trendles, 31 Kingsway. 1 No. Eucalyptus (T1) crown reduction to height 10m and spread 5m. 1 No. Pittosporum (T2) crown reduction to height 5m and spread 2m.

AW/128/24/T: Wychwood House, 1 Wychwood Walk. Fell 1 No. English Oak (T1).

AW/130/24/HH: 3 Frobisher Road. Single storey side and rear extensions.

Arundel

AB/50/24/DOC: 38 Maltravers Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference AB/2/24/L relating to condition 3 - details of the first floor window on the west elevation serving the boot room.

AB/52/24/L: Norfolk Centre and Maison Dieu North Side, Mill Road. Listed building consent for the erection of a new low fence and a statue of Our Lady of Walsingham.

Bognor Regis

BR/47/24/T: Kyoto Court. 1 No. Pine (T1) crown raise to 4m. Prunus group (G2) to fell or cut back.

East Preston

EP/38/24/HH: 73 Worthing Road. Replace existing conservatory situated to the rear of the property with a SIPS walled extension.

EP/42/24/HH: 14 Nursery Close. Render existing brickwork with Wetherby render system and waterproof topcoat.

Felpham

FP/57/24/HH: 2 Alfriston Close. Two storey side extension.

Ferring

FG/61/24/S73: 4 Littlehampton Road. Variation of condition following the grant of FG/96/22/HH relating to conditions 2 - approved plans.

FG/65/24/PL: Greystoke Manor Residential Care Home, Church Lane. Alterations and extensions to provide improvements and an additional 9 residents rooms together with associated landscape works. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development. This application may affect the Ferring conservation area.

Littlehampton

LU/121/24/CLE: 26 East Street. Lawful development certificate for the use of the property as a single dwelling house.

Lyminster

LY/8/24/A: Crossbush Services, Mcdonalds Restaurant, Lyminster Road. Repositioning of 2 No. internally illuminated fascia signs.

Pagham

P/27/24/PL: Lagnersh House, Holiday Site, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Change of use from agricultural to recreational for the purpose of providing a campsite for 60 consecutive days per calendar year. This application affects a Public Right of Way and is in CIL Zone 5 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/87/24/CLE: 8 Strand Court, Harsfold Road. Lawful development certificate for the like for like replacement of 3 No.existing windows.

Walberton