The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between May 24 and 31.

Aldwick

AW/138/24/T: 47 Pinehurst Park. 4 No. Lombard Poplars reduce height to 18m.

AW/140/24/T: Aldwick Street. 1 No. Horse Chesnut and 1 No. Maple prune to clear lamp column and head by 0.5m.

AW/142/24/T: Bradlond Close. 1 No. Willow, 1 No. Pine, 1. No Oak prune to clear lamp column and head by 0.5m.

AW/143/24/T: Trotyn Croft. 1 No. Common Lime (T-460) crown lift to a maximum of 2.75m above the ground.

AW/144/24/T: Rear of 15 Micklam Close. 1 No. Oak to pollard north side to previous points.

Angmering

A/88/24/S73: Land North of Water Lane. Variation of condition following the grant of A/256/21/RES (as varied by A/287/22/PL) relating to the omission of flat-over-garages balconies on plots 369, 389 and 439.

A/81/24/HH: 9 Ham Manor Farm Cottages, West Drive. Two storey side and single storey rear extensions, including installation of front porch canopy, following demolition of existing detached garage.

A/84/24/PL: 17 Lansdowne Way. Conversion of attached garage into habitable space and single storey extension to create annexe for family dependent. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

A/89/24/HH: 15 Darlington Close. Erection of orangery extension to the rear elevation.

Bognor Regis

BR/81/24/T: University Of Chichester, Upper Bognor Road. Various works to various trees.

BR/89/24/T: 43C Pevensey Road. 1 No. Horse Chestnut crown lift to 2.5m and to reduce branches on south side leaving 6m length. 1 No. Oak to reduce branches on north side leaving 4m length and to reduce branches on north/east side leaving 6m length.

Climping

CM/18/24/S73: Mead Cottage, Climping Street. Variation of condition following the approval of CM/47/23/HH relating to condition 2 - approved plans.

Felpham

FP/79/24/HH: 14 The Crescent. Single storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

FP/82/24/T: 16 Park Drive. 1 No. Acer (T1) to fell second trunk.

Ferring

FG/70/24/HH: 38 Meadow Way. Proposed construction of a single storey side extension to existing dwelling.

Littlehampton

LU/60/24/PL: 46A and 46B Pier Road. Demolition of existing buildings and erection of two new buildings incorporating commercial and parking at ground floor and 2 No residential units above. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats and other development.

LU/116/24/HH: 41 Church Street. First floor rear extension, pitched roof to rear and alterations to fenestration/openings.

LU/119/24/HH: 40 Norfolk Road. Replacement garage.

LU/124/24/HH: The Lodge, Courtwick Lane. Rear single storey infill extensions.

Walberton