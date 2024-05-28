Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.
Aldwick
AW/105/24/HH: 84 Nyetimber Lane. Removal of existing pitched roof structure and provision of new first floor incorporating new pitched roof and rear facing flat roof dormer.
AW/136/24/HH: 6 Cedar Close. Removal of existing garage and out building and provision of a side two storey extension and rear single storey extension.
Arundel
AB/53/24/PL: Norfolk Centre and Maison Dieu North Side, Mill Road. Erection of a new low fence and a statue of Our Lady of Walsingham. This application is in CIL Zone 2 & 3 (zero rated) and may affect the setting of the Arundel Conservation Area.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/38/24/PL: Land to the rear of The Croft Surgery, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Construction of 21 No. dwellings, access, landscaping and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.
Bognor Regis
BR/69/24/PL: 10 Longford Road. Change of use to large HMO (sui generis - 9 unrelated occupants) and removal of outbuilding. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
BR/75/24/PL: Flat 1, 77 Collyer Avenue. Retrospective permission for a rear single storey conservatory extension and permission for a new flat roof lantern roof light.
BR/77/24/PL: Cordell House Rest Home, 120 Victoria Drive. Following the grant of BR/12/23/PL, this application seeks approval to amend the scheme to a 9 bed House in multiple occupation (HMO) , from an 8 bed HMO. Approval is also sought to reduce the existing window opening to bedroom 1a and install a new uPVC window instead, move the existing window opening in bedroom 1b into the centre of the of the room, extend the window opening down in bedroom 7 and replace with a new uPVC window and the removal of the small retaining wall in the front garden and install a sloped garden area. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
Climping
CM/15/24/PL: Land to West of Crookthorn Byre, Brookpit Lane. Erection of 1 No. self-build house. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling
Felpham
FP/75/24/T: 10A Kingsmead. 1 No. Sweet Chestnut Tree (T1) crown reduction to height 9m and spread 6m.
Ferring
FG/72/24/HH: 4 East Mead. Conversion of loft to habitable use including 2 No. front dormers. Change of materials to main roof to lookalike slates and change of materials to previously approved application ref. no. FG/46/24/CLP to rear box dormer to horizontal weatherboarding colour grey.
Littlehampton
LU/74/24/A: East Beach Cafe, The Promenade. Installation of 1 No. flag sign.
LU/101/24/PL: 23-25 Beach Road. Demolition of existing warehouse and erection of 2 No. attached three storey dwellings. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and are CIL liable as new dwellings.
Pagham
P/40/24/HH: 18 Edwen Close. Single storey rear extension.
Rustington
R/89/24/HH: 21 Jervis Avenue. Single storey rear extension.
R/90/24/CLE: 21 Strand Court, Harsfold Road. Lawful development certificate for the like-for-like replacement of 5 No. windows and 2 No. doors.
Walberton
WA/46/24/T: Arun House, Wandleys Lane, Fontwell. 2 No. beech trees (T1, T2) prune on north easterly side leaving 8m spread.