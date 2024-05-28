Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between May 17 and 24.

Aldwick

AW/105/24/HH: 84 Nyetimber Lane. Removal of existing pitched roof structure and provision of new first floor incorporating new pitched roof and rear facing flat roof dormer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

AW/136/24/HH: 6 Cedar Close. Removal of existing garage and out building and provision of a side two storey extension and rear single storey extension.

Arundel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB/53/24/PL: Norfolk Centre and Maison Dieu North Side, Mill Road. Erection of a new low fence and a statue of Our Lady of Walsingham. This application is in CIL Zone 2 & 3 (zero rated) and may affect the setting of the Arundel Conservation Area.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/38/24/PL: Land to the rear of The Croft Surgery, Barnham Road, Eastergate. Construction of 21 No. dwellings, access, landscaping and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Bognor Regis

BR/69/24/PL: 10 Longford Road. Change of use to large HMO (sui generis - 9 unrelated occupants) and removal of outbuilding. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

BR/75/24/PL: Flat 1, 77 Collyer Avenue. Retrospective permission for a rear single storey conservatory extension and permission for a new flat roof lantern roof light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BR/77/24/PL: Cordell House Rest Home, 120 Victoria Drive. Following the grant of BR/12/23/PL, this application seeks approval to amend the scheme to a 9 bed House in multiple occupation (HMO) , from an 8 bed HMO. Approval is also sought to reduce the existing window opening to bedroom 1a and install a new uPVC window instead, move the existing window opening in bedroom 1b into the centre of the of the room, extend the window opening down in bedroom 7 and replace with a new uPVC window and the removal of the small retaining wall in the front garden and install a sloped garden area. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Climping

CM/15/24/PL: Land to West of Crookthorn Byre, Brookpit Lane. Erection of 1 No. self-build house. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL Zone 5 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling

Felpham

FP/75/24/T: 10A Kingsmead. 1 No. Sweet Chestnut Tree (T1) crown reduction to height 9m and spread 6m.

Ferring

FG/72/24/HH: 4 East Mead. Conversion of loft to habitable use including 2 No. front dormers. Change of materials to main roof to lookalike slates and change of materials to previously approved application ref. no. FG/46/24/CLP to rear box dormer to horizontal weatherboarding colour grey.

Littlehampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LU/74/24/A: East Beach Cafe, The Promenade. Installation of 1 No. flag sign.

LU/101/24/PL: 23-25 Beach Road. Demolition of existing warehouse and erection of 2 No. attached three storey dwellings. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and are CIL liable as new dwellings.

Pagham

P/40/24/HH: 18 Edwen Close. Single storey rear extension.

Rustington

R/89/24/HH: 21 Jervis Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

R/90/24/CLE: 21 Strand Court, Harsfold Road. Lawful development certificate for the like-for-like replacement of 5 No. windows and 2 No. doors.

Walberton