Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between May 31 and June 7.

Aldingbourne

AL/49/24/HH: 10 Church Road. Proposed replacement porch, single-storey rear extension, introduction of side facing second floor window. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Road, Aldingbourne Conservation Area).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

AL/50/24/RES: Land to the rear of Meadow Way, Westergate. Reserved matters application for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale (pursuant to outline permission AL/178/22/OUT) for the construction of up to 89 residential dwellings, open space, and associated works. This application is in CIL zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AL/36/24/HH: Grey Gables, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Remove the existing bund and replace with 2.4 metre high close boarded fencing in 2.4 metre concrete posts.

AL/35/24/HH: Laurel Rise, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Remove the existing bund and replace with 2.4 metre high close boarded fencing in 2.4 metre concrete posts and erect a purpose build garage to front elevation.

AL/57/24/T: Nightingale Cottage, Nyton Road, Westergate. Re-pollard 1 No. Ash to previous points.

Aldwick

AW/126/24/L: West House, 151 Barrack Lane. Listed building consent for the installation of an air source heat pump within the existing built form of the colonnade, with matching painted trellis screening panels on the north-east elevations. Removal of sash window on southwest elevation (to leave a "blind window") to be repositioned on the southeast elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AW/141/24/T: 14 Margaret Close. Crown reduction to group of Hornbeams leaving height 10m and spread 4m, and remove 1 overhanging limb.

AW/148/24/HH: 5 Queens Field West. Single storey front extension, removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

AW/152/24/T: Moonrakers, Dark Lane. 3 No. Macrocarpa Trees reduce east side to leave 3m spread.

AW/153/24/T: Windrush, 2 Kingsway. 1 No. Ash (T31) remove five of the largest low lateral limbs back to source.

Angmering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A/93/24/HH: 11 Arundel Road. Single storey front porch and rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 1 No. dormer.

Bersted

BE/50/24/A: Land North of Chalcraft Lane. Installation of 2 No. externally illuminated signs.

BE/51/24/PL: Land at Chalcroft Nurseries, Chalcraft Lane. Feature wall either side of the access road into the development known as Nursery Fields. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/90/24/PL: 48 Gracelands Rest Home, Richmond Avenue. Change the use of No.48 Richmond Avenue from C2 Residential Institution to C3 Dwelling house. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

East Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EP/47/24/S73: St Johns Cottage, South Strand. Variation of condition following the approval of EP/77/24/HH relating to the substitution of obscured glazing on the privacy screen for cedar timber.

Felpham

FP/84/24/T: 120 Limmer Lane. Fell 1 No. Macrocarpa Tree.

Kingston

K/22/24/HH: Tye House, 19 Coastal Road. Roof alterations including new rear dormer, raise first floor terrace deck level, front step-free access and alterations to fenestration/openings. Changes to driveway material. New cladding to south elevation.

Pagham

P/47/24/HH: 5 Golden Acre. Single storey rear extension.

Rustington

R/98/24/HH: 11 Brookside Avenue. Erection of detached accommodation for relative/carer.

Walberton

WA/48/24/HH: The Dower Cottage, Church Lane. Erection of a single storey rear extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area).

Yapton