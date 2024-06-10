Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
and live on Freeview channel 276
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.
Aldingbourne
AL/49/24/HH: 10 Church Road. Proposed replacement porch, single-storey rear extension, introduction of side facing second floor window. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Church Road, Aldingbourne Conservation Area).
AL/50/24/RES: Land to the rear of Meadow Way, Westergate. Reserved matters application for the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale (pursuant to outline permission AL/178/22/OUT) for the construction of up to 89 residential dwellings, open space, and associated works. This application is in CIL zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.
AL/36/24/HH: Grey Gables, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Remove the existing bund and replace with 2.4 metre high close boarded fencing in 2.4 metre concrete posts.
AL/35/24/HH: Laurel Rise, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Remove the existing bund and replace with 2.4 metre high close boarded fencing in 2.4 metre concrete posts and erect a purpose build garage to front elevation.
AL/57/24/T: Nightingale Cottage, Nyton Road, Westergate. Re-pollard 1 No. Ash to previous points.
Aldwick
AW/126/24/L: West House, 151 Barrack Lane. Listed building consent for the installation of an air source heat pump within the existing built form of the colonnade, with matching painted trellis screening panels on the north-east elevations. Removal of sash window on southwest elevation (to leave a "blind window") to be repositioned on the southeast elevation.
AW/141/24/T: 14 Margaret Close. Crown reduction to group of Hornbeams leaving height 10m and spread 4m, and remove 1 overhanging limb.
AW/148/24/HH: 5 Queens Field West. Single storey front extension, removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.
AW/152/24/T: Moonrakers, Dark Lane. 3 No. Macrocarpa Trees reduce east side to leave 3m spread.
AW/153/24/T: Windrush, 2 Kingsway. 1 No. Ash (T31) remove five of the largest low lateral limbs back to source.
Angmering
A/93/24/HH: 11 Arundel Road. Single storey front porch and rear extension and conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 1 No. dormer.
Bersted
BE/50/24/A: Land North of Chalcraft Lane. Installation of 2 No. externally illuminated signs.
BE/51/24/PL: Land at Chalcroft Nurseries, Chalcraft Lane. Feature wall either side of the access road into the development known as Nursery Fields. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Bognor Regis
BR/90/24/PL: 48 Gracelands Rest Home, Richmond Avenue. Change the use of No.48 Richmond Avenue from C2 Residential Institution to C3 Dwelling house. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.
East Preston
EP/47/24/S73: St Johns Cottage, South Strand. Variation of condition following the approval of EP/77/24/HH relating to the substitution of obscured glazing on the privacy screen for cedar timber.
Felpham
FP/84/24/T: 120 Limmer Lane. Fell 1 No. Macrocarpa Tree.
Kingston
K/22/24/HH: Tye House, 19 Coastal Road. Roof alterations including new rear dormer, raise first floor terrace deck level, front step-free access and alterations to fenestration/openings. Changes to driveway material. New cladding to south elevation.
Pagham
P/47/24/HH: 5 Golden Acre. Single storey rear extension.
Rustington
R/98/24/HH: 11 Brookside Avenue. Erection of detached accommodation for relative/carer.
Walberton
WA/48/24/HH: The Dower Cottage, Church Lane. Erection of a single storey rear extension. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Walberton Village Conservation Area).
Yapton
Y/39/24/A: Land at Bilsham Road. Installation of 1 No. internally illuminated fascia sign, 1 No. monolith, 4 No. flag signs and 6 No. lamp post signs.