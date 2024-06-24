Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 14 and 21.

Aldingbourne

AL/67/24/PL: Lidsey Lodge Farm, Sack Lane, Lidsey. 1 No detached dwelling (resubmission following AL/18/24/PL). This application is a Departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Aldwick

AW/163/24/HH: 44 Barrack Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Bognor Regis

BR/84/24/PL: 3 Gordon Avenue. Subdivision of 5 bedroom detached dwelling into 1 No. 1 bedroom flat, 1 No. 2 bedroom flat and 1 No. 3 bedroom flat, with changes to fenestrations. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

BR/98/24/PL: 36-38 London Road. Change of use of the existing 1st floor from commercial to C3 residential, installation of windows along the north west and south east elevations, conversion of existing first floor to provide 1 No. studio, 4 No. 1-bed flats and 1 No. 2 bed flat, along with reconfiguration of part of the ground floor including the provision for refuse, recycling facilities and cycle storage. The existing round floor commercial will remain. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.

BR/101/24/PL: Winslade Court, 10 Cavendish Road. Construction of single storey rear extension.

BR/103/24/PL: Southview Cottage, High Street. Change of use from single dwelling house into residential unit for short term holiday lets. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BR/106/24/A: 7 London Road. Installation of 1 No. internally illuminated fascia sign and 1 No. internally illuminated projecting sign.

Felpham

FP/86/24/HH: 43 Ley Road. Single storey rear extension and front car port.

Littlehampton

LU/149/24/PL: Unit 2, 1 Harwood Road. Change of use from B8 (Storage) to E (Offices), removal of existing fence to form new access, 4 No. new windows on South elevation and replacement of shutter door with door, 1 No. new roller door on West elevation and 1 No. new window to North elevation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other Development.

Middleton

M/40/24/HH: 3 Kingsmead Road. Demolition of existing garage and erection of single storey side extension.

Pagham

P/50/24/HH: 9 Greenway. Single storey rear and side extensions to existing detached garage to form workshop including raising brickwork to new eaves level (resubmission following P/6/24/HH).

Rustington

R/97/24/PL: 66 The Street. Erection of 3 No. two-storey residential dwellings, landscaping and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL liable as new dwellings. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and the character and appearance of the Rustington conservation area.