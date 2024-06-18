Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 7 and 14.

Aldwick

AW/160/24/HH: 81 The Fairway. Removal of lantern style glazed roof to kitchen and replacement monopitched cedar shingle roof with rooflights. New feature windows in gable ends with replacement door. New bifolds to dining room. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Bay Conservation Area).

Planning applications

AW/135/24/HH: 1 Wilman Gardens. Retrospective application for front porch.

AW/156/24/HH: Strawberry Cottage, Cypress Way. Detached car barn.

AW/157/24/T: Old Place House, Aldwick Road. Reduce spread of 2 No. Monterey Cypress trees (T508, T509) leaving 13m.

AW/162/24/T: 30 Pinehurst Park. Fell 1 No Poplar tree.

Angmering

A/106/24/HH: Steinheim, 2 Nanson Lane. Two storey side extension.

Bersted

BE/52/24/T: Southern Water, Wastewater Pumping Station, Bognor Regis. Pollard 1 No. Sycamore to finished height 8m and spread 3m.

Bognor Regis

BR/77/24/PL: Cordell House Rest Home, 120 Victoria Drive. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Change of use of a C2 Residential care home into a 9 No. bed C4 House in Multiple Occupation (following the grant of BR/12/23/PL) including changes to fenestrations and associated works. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

East Preston

EP/50/24/HH: 31 Willowhayne Avenue. 2 storey side extension and change of cladding.

Felpham

FP/81/24/HH: 27 Sea Drive. Single storey rear extension and proposed detached garden room to rear.

FP/85/24/HH: 24 Overdown Road. Rear 2 storey extension and new roof to garage.

Ferring

FG/81/24/HH: Mayfield, Florida Road. Side extensions with a new front facing bonnet dormer window. Part single and part double storey rear extensions together with the enlargement of the rear dormer. Alterations to roof tiles, external facade, fenestration and front balcony. Side facing oak framed dual pitched canopy roof. Demolition of existing garage and construction of a new garage with habitable space within the roof.

FG/84/24/HH: 14B Sark Gardens. Alterations to the existing fenestration. Garage to be converted with new rooflights at loft level. Existing dormers to be replaced. New rear dormer. Installation of new cladding. New front porch infill.

Middleton

M/38/24/PL: Mariedene, 43 Sea Way. Proposed replacement self-build dwelling with open air swimming pool and ancillary outbuildings. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

Pagham

P/49/24/CLE: Lagnersh House, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Certificate of Lawful Development for the existing use for the permanent siting and use of two mobile homes as independent residential units.

Rustington