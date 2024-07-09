Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
Here's the latest list of submissions across the district
Aldingbourne
AL/76/24/T: Westergate Mews, Nyton Road, Westergate. 1 No. Holm Oak (T6) - shorten tips of 5 branches in the south-west sector to provide 2m clearance from building. 1 No. Holm Oak (T10) - crown lift in the north-east, north and north-west sectors to 4m above ground level.
Aldwick
AW/169/24/T: 21 Bedenscroft. 1 No Monterey Pine (T1) crown lift to 6m from ground, and reduce southeast canopy to 6.4m.
AW/170/24/T: 36 Wychwood Close. 1 No. Quercus robur (T1) crown reduction to 17m height and 8m spread in south-east and north-west sectors, no change to north-east and south-west sectors. 1 No. Quercus robur (T2) remove tree leaving a 3m monolith.
AW/173/24/T: 276 Aldwick Road. 1 No. Leyland Cypress (T1) - fell to ground level. 1 No. Monterey Cypress (T2) - various works to tree.
Arundel
AB/60/24/HH: 52 Torton Hill Road. Raised terrace to rear.
AB/61/24/HH: 9 Dalloway Road. Proposed balcony.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/49/24/HH: 31 Elm Grove, Barnham. Extension to existing side dormer.
Bognor Regis
BR/110/24/PL: 9 Park Road (Flat 1). Replacement windows and front door. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Aldwick Road, Bognor Conservation Area).
BR/114/24/CLE: Winslade Court, 10 Cavendish Road. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of a house in multiple occupation for more than 6 persons.
East Preston
EP/53/24/HH: 9 Normandy Lane. Extension of dropped kerb.
EP/56/24/HH: 5 Brou Close. Garage conversion and associated external alterations.
EP/58/24/CLE: 69 The Ridings. Certificate of lawful development for an existing flat roof rear dormer with materials and finishes to match existing together with the addition of 3 No. roof windows fixed and obscured to the existing house pitched roof.
Felpham
FP/95/24/T: 46 Roundle Avenue. Fell 1 No. Ash (T1), and 1 No. Ash (T2) to crown lift to 6m above ground and crown reduction to height 16-18m and spread 10-12m.
Ferring
FG/93/24/T: 43 Ferringham Lane. 1 No. Ilex Oak (T1) crown lift to 5m above ground level.
Middleton
M/47/24/HH: 5 Sunnymead Close. Single storey front and rear extensions and alterations to fenestration/openings.
Pagham
P/60/24/DOC: Little Welbourne, Church Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference P/112/23/L relating to condition 3 - flint and brickwork sample.
P/57/24/HH: 39 Kings Drive. Two storey front extension and proposed cladding.
Rustington
R/121/24/HH: 2 The Street. Hip to gable loft conversion to habitable use including installation of 1 No. rear dormer and 1 No. front rooflight.
R/122/24/HH: 15 Hobbs Way. Raising of garage roof and conversion to room.
R/124/24/HH: 3 Harsfold Road. Single storey side and rear extension.