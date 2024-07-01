Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.
Aldingbourne
AL/68/24/HH: Forge House, Nyton Road, Eastergate. Retention of garage.
AL/70/24/HH: Stanwick, Northfields Lane, Westergate. Two storey front and side extensions, single storey front and rear extensions including double garage. Replacement of existing roof including creation of second floor accommodation. Resubmission following consent of application AL/59/19/HH.
Aldwick
AW/282/23/PL: 18 Hawkins Close. Division of previous extension from existing 5 bed dwelling to provide a separate 2 bedroom dwelling plus single storey side extension. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.
AW/164/24/T: Land surrounding Garden Court. Various works to various trees (T1 - T19).
AW/166/24/T: 24 South Avenue, Bognor Regis. 2 No. Oak crown reductions to height 16m and spread 8m.
AW/168/24/T: 78 The Drive. 2 No. Yew Trees (T2, T3) crown lift to 2m.
Angmering
A/108/24/A: Land at Roundstone Lane to the North of (Main Site), Worthing Rugby Football Club. Installation of 1 No. sign.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/60/24/HH: Berwick Lodge, 138 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Single storey rear extension, new garage door and alterations to fenestration/openings.
BN/64/24/HH: 11 Bateson Way ,Barnham. Proposed garage conversion works.
Bognor Regis
BR/108/24/HH: 93 Pevensey Road. Single storey front extension.
Felpham
FP/87/24/HH: 32 Ley Road. Single storey rear extension and alterations to south elevation.
Littlehampton
LU/139/24/PL: Land East of Flint Acre, Toddington Lane. Erection of 1 No. self build dwelling together with associated access, car parking, landscaping, new pond and filling in existing pond. This application affects the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.
LU/147/24/HH: 63 Beaumont Park. Extension of dropped kerb and associated works.
Middleton
M/31/24/HH: 18 Ancton Way, Elmer. Erection of single storey rear/side extension, two storey side extension on east elevation, roof alterations and enlargements to include front and side dormer window and rear balcony, front canopy projection, installation of timber cladding and associated works.
M/45/24/HH: 1 Lilac Close. Single storey side extension.