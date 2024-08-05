Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
Aldwick
AW/176/24/HH: 18 Anson Road. Two storey side and single storey rear extension, following demolition of existing detached side outbuilding.
AW/182/24/HH: 12 Trinity Way. Single storey rear extension.
AW/196/24/T: 2 Merton Close. Fell 1 No Ash tree (T1).
AW/198/24/T: 32 Fernhurst Gardens. 1 No. Macrocarpa crown reduction to height 12m, spread 9m.
AW/197/24/RES: 14 Princess Avenue. Approval of reserved matters (landscape) following outline consent AW/164/21/OUT for the conversion of existing dwelling into 4 No flats to include single & two storey rear extensions & first floor extension over garage. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.
Angmering
A/100/24/PL: Worthing Rugby Club, Roundstone Lane. Installation of 4 No. Padel Courts with perimeter fencing and glazing onto existing car park. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.
A/110/24/PL: Rustington Golf Centre, Golfers Lane. Removal and rebuild of Eastern wall 2m eastwards with reconfiguration and replanting with slight amendment to Western wall. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/92/24/PL: Chireya, 37 Downview Road, Barnham. Division of a single detached chalet bungalow to create 2 No. two-bedroom semi-detached dwelling (self build), modification of existing front dormer, modification and increase in size of rear dormer, addition of a single storey rear extension and associated landscaping and upgrading of the thermal envelope from an uninsulated structure (resubmission following BN/142/23/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL, Liable as a new dwelling.
Bersted
BE/67/24/S73: Railside Retail Park, Lec Airfield, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis. Variation of conditions imposed under BE/63/81 relating to nos. 2 - airfield operator, 3 - the total number of take offs and landings per annum, 6 - the number of powered aircraft (5) and gliders (20) permanently based at the airfield, 7 - no pre-planned parachuting from aircraft shall take place and 9 - all movements and departures will follow the pre-planned standard operations (SOPs) routes to avoid overflying the noise sensitive areas in Whitfield Close, Sack Lane, and Hoe Lane.
Bognor Regis
BR/66/24/PL: Flat 1, 4 Nelson Road. Part-retrospective application for the erection of a single storey front/side extension, following demolition of detached garage.
East Preston
EP/59/24/HH: 79 North Lane. Drop kerb.
EP/71/24/HH: Forge Site, The Street. Single-storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.
Ferring
FG/91/24/HH: 24 Elm Park. Side and rear extension and two dormers to the existing loft.
FG/106/24/HH: 35 Ocean Drive. Proposed single storey extension to kitchen.
Littlehampton
LU/143/24/HH: 33 Ketch Road. Extension of existing 2m fence (wall) to side garden to line up with porch.
Middleton
M/48/24/HH: 8 South Walk. Single storey rear extension, roof enlargement with dormers.
Pagham
P/75/24/HH: 23 Abbottsbury. Single storey rear extension to replace conservatory and enlarge first floor front dormer.
Yapton
Y/46/24/S73: Bonhams, Hoe Lane, Flansham. Variation of condition following the grant of Y/77/22/PL relating to the repositioning of units 2 and 3, replacement of side windows with brick detailing in units 2 and 3 and a revised car parking layout with minor garden boundary changes.
Y/48/24/T: Church House, Church Lane. 1 No. Copper Beech (T1) reduce southern aspect of crown to 6m.