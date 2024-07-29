Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 19 and 26.

Aldwick

AW/119/24/HH: 1 Carlton Avenue. Single storey side extension, front canopy and hip to gable loft conversion including installation of 2 No. front and 1 No. rear dormers, following demolition of front and side porch.

AW/180/24/T: 36 Barrack Lane. 1 No. Bay (T1) height reduction to 4m. 1 No. Eucalyptus (T2) height reduction to 6m. 2 No. Sycamore (T3, T4) crown reductions to height 16m and spread 6m.

AW/187/24/HH: 16 Blondell Drive. Part single, part two storey rear extension.

AW/191/24/T: 23 Barrack Lane. 1 No. Crimson King Maple (T1) crown reduction to height 8m, spread 6m.

AW/192/24/T: 32 Wychwood Close. 1 No. Oak (T1) crown lift to 4m, reduction to south east sector to leave radial spread of 12m.

Angmering

A/129/24/S73: Manor Nursery, High Street. Variation of condition following the grant of A/38/18/RES relating to amendments to condition 1.

Arundel

AB/69/24/L: 51 Tarrant Street. Listed building consent to rebuild the partially collapsed rear elevation wall to the rear addition of the property.

Bersted

BE/59/24/HH: 12 Winston Crescent. Erection of detached garage.

Bognor Regis

BR/100/24/PL: 1B York Road. Retention of a change of use from 4 No self contained flats on first and second floors to a 13 No. bed HMO (Sui Generis) on first and second floors. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and may be CIL Liable.

BR/121/24/HH: 12 Cavendish Road. Construction of rear orangery and side extension.

Felpham

FP/88/24/HH: 16 Rife Way. Proposed garage. (Retrospective)

Ferring

FG/94/24/HH: 14C Sark Gardens. Cladding of gable on front elevation, addition of porthole decorative window in gable, replacement of fencing on front boundary and gates on east side.

FG/97/24/HH: 6 Oval Waye. Removal of existing porch, replacement with larger porch.

Littlehampton

LU/185/24/L: 33 South Terrace. Listed building consent for remedial repairs and rebuilding to flint walls to the rear projection in accordance with drawings 23493/002 and 003. Internal repairs and sundry works are also to be undertaken along with general maintenance items.

LU/169/24/PL: The Nelson Hotel, 61 Pier Road. Refurbishment of Upvc windows, new roof material including AOV (automatic opening vent) in stairwell, replacement kitchen extractor and new disabled entrance and bin storage. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/182/24/HH: 1 North Ham Road. Front porch.

LU/186/24/S73: Mewsbrook Park, Trading Kiosk, Hendon Avenue. Variation of condition 2 and 7 imposed under LU/158/22/PL relating to approved plans and rewording of period for decentralised, renewable, low carbon energy supply system to a 12 month period and removal of condition 8 relating to full details of biodiversity (green/brown) roof.

Pagham

P/69/24/HH: 1 Church Way. Single storey rear extension.

Poling

PO/6/24/L: Bacon Hall, Poling Street. Listed building consent for repairs to existing annexe roof.

Rustington

R/133/24/HH: 10A Park Drive. Convert integral garage into habitable space.

Walberton

WA/62/24/HH: Potwell Lodge, Potwell Park, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Conversion of store room to habitable accommodation & new pitched roof (re-submission of previously approved application WA/18/16/HH).

Yapton