The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between August 2 and 9.

Aldingbourne

AL/85/24/PL: Denmans Gardens, Denmans Lane, Fontwell. Retention of toilet block, covered area, canopy extension to existing cafe, office and gift shop, all ancillary to Denman Gardens. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

LU/152/24/PL: Morrisons, Hawthorn Road, Littlehampton. Removal of existing jet wash bays, proposed extension to the existing petrol filling station sales building with the creation of EV charging zone, erection of EV chargers, canopy, jet wash bays, substation enclosure, LV panel, meter cabinet, plant room and associated works. This application is in CIL zone 2 (zero rated) as other development. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/204/24/T: 15 Waters Edge. 1 No. Monterey Cypress (T1) fell and replant with a similar specimen.

AW/205/24/T: 16 Wyde Feld. 1 No. Rowan (T1) fell to ground level,1 No. Norway Maple (T2) fell to ground level.

Bersted

BE/68/24/HH: 40 Bedford Avenue. Single storey rear extension with skylights.

Climping

CM/22/24/PL: 3 Kents Cottages, Brookpit Lane. Demolition of existing garage and erection of 1 No. 3 bedroom house within the grounds of 3 Kents Cottages. This application is a Departure from the Development plan, may affect the setting of a Listed Building, is in CIL Zone 5 and CIL Liable as new dwelling.

CM/25/24/S73: Land to the West of Church Lane and South of Horsemere Green Lane. Variation & removal of conditions following the grant of CM/1/17/OUT relating to the rewording of 4 - approved plans (access) and 19 - vehicular accesses and the removal of condition 20 - occupations and highway improvements.

East Preston

EP/66/24/HH: 8 Sea Road. Installation of an external air-source heat pump and associated works.

EP/67/24/L: 8 Sea Road. Listed building consent for installation of an external air-source heat pump and associated works.

EP/75/24/T: Midholme, Sea Lane Close. 1 No. Turkey Oak (T21) shorten branch tips to 8m above ground level in South East sector, to 12m above ground level in East sector, to 12m above ground level in North East sector. Crown height will remain the same; radial crown spread of pruned tree will be 7.5m in the north, south and west sectors and 6m in the east sector.

Felpham

FP/106/24/T: 1 Manor Close. 1 No. Beech (T1) crown reduction to 6m, back to previous growth points where possible.

FP/111/24/S73: 126 Flansham Lane. Variation of condition imposed under FP/167/21/HH relating to materials of external walls and roof.

Ferring

FG/107/24/HH: 16 Oval Waye. Replace garage and conservatory with single storey wrap around extension, replace enclosed porch with flat roof open porch and changes to fenestrations.

Littlehampton

LU/189/24/PL: Flat 1, 19 Western Road. Replacement double glazed windows to rear of building. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Littlehampton Sea Front Conservation Area).

LU/192/24/L: The Old Farmhouse, Toddington Lane. Listed building consent for proposed removal of vehicle housing structure, formed by steel frame and fabric exterior, and replacing with single storey timber secure garage of less height than existing.

LU/191/24/HH: The Old Farmhouse, Toddington Lane. Proposed removal of vehicle housing structure, formed by steel frame and fabric exterior, and replacing with single storey timber secure garage of less height than existing, within the grounds of a Listed Building.

LU/139/24/PL: Land East of Flint Acre, Toddington Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended certificate, location plan and proposed block and location plan. Erection of 1 No. self build dwelling together with associated access, car parking, landscaping, new pond and filling in existing pond. This application affects the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

LU/181/24/HH: 131 Wick Street. Construction of 1 No. front dormer.

Middleton

M/54/24/PL: Grange Court, 43 Elmer Road. Partial cladding of front south elevation and returns.

M/55/24/PL: 3 & 4 Deepdene Close. Demolition of 2 No. dwellings and garages and erection of 2 No. semi-detached dwellings. This application is a resubmission of M/24/24/PL, is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Rustington

R/138/24/HH: 113 Sea Lane. Increase to roof height of 1 metre, hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer to create a loft conversion, first floor rear extension and single storey rear extension.

R/141/24/A: 18-20 Ash Lane. Installation of 1 No. sign.

Walberton

WA/60/24/HH: Oakleys Barn, Binsted Lane. Removal of existing porch and proposed single storey extension.