The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 13 and 20.

Aldwick

AW/234/24/T: Tithe Barn Court, Tithe Barn Way. 1 No. Tamarix (T1) crown reduction to height 3m, spread 4m.

Arundel

AB/83/24/T: 40 Torton Hill Road. 1 No. Oak (T1) fell as low as practicable. 1 No. Ash (T2) fell as low as practicable.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/118/24/HH: Fieldings, 6 Ewens Gardens, Barnham. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension.

Planning applications

BN/119/24/HH: 10 Appletree Drive, Barnham. Single storey front extension with skylights, replace existing garage roof and clad front (east elevation).

Bognor Regis

BR/127/24/PL: Fraser Court, High Street. Replace wooden balcony balustrades with metal balustrades.

BR/153/24/HH: 4 Ivy Crescent. Single storey front extension.

East Preston

EP/89/24/T: Preston Hall, The Street. 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) crown lift to 5m above ground level. 1 No. Holm Oak (T6) prune tree on Eastern side to 5m, reduce the height to 10m. Crown lift to 5m above ground level. 1 No. Hawthorn (T8) top tree to 3m leaving monolith.

Felpham

FP/137/24/T: 28 Kingsmead. 1 No. Holm Oak crown reduction to height 11m, spread 10.5m in North sector, and spread 11.5m in East sector. Crown lift to 3m above ground level.

Ford

F/14/24/RES: Land at Ford Airfield. Approval of reserved matters (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) following outline consent F/4/20/OUT for the infrastructure reserved matters including the provision of a primary spine road and associated secondary road junctions, pavement, footpaths, cycle infrastructure and bus stops; site wide drainage infrastructure including foul pumping stations, foul sewer infrastructure, SUDS basins, SUDS swales, surface water infrastructure; acoustic fencing; public open space including landscape details, play areas, footpaths & associated works. This application affects a Public Right of Way, may affect the setting of a Listed Building and falls within CIL Zone 1 (Ford strategic site - zero rated).

F/15/24/RES: Land at Ford Airfield. Approval of reserved matters (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) following outline permission F/4/20/OUT for phase reserved matters1 (North), for the erection of 340 No. residential dwellings plus associated roads, infrastructure, parking, landscaping, open space & play areas and associated works. This application affects a Public Right of Way, may affect the setting of a Listed Building and falls within CIL Zone 1 (Ford strategic site - zero rated).

Littlehampton

LU/219/24/HH: 8 Bellscroft Close. Single storey front/side extension, first floor side extension and hip to gable loft conversion including installation of 1 No. rear window and front rooflights.

Middleton

M/78/24/HH: Hillcrest, 5 West Close. Replace existing wood front balcony for a wider black powder coated metal balcony.

Walberton

WA/81/24/T: Boniface Close, Fontwell. 1 No. English Oak Tree (T66B) crown lift to 5m above ground level.