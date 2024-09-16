Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

By James Connaughton
Published 16th Sep 2024, 09:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 6 and 13.

For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.

Aldwick

AW/104/24/HH: 22 A'Beckets Avenue. First floor rear extensions including balcony and front detached outbuilding (amendments to previously approved AW/75/21/HH).

A/113/24/HH: Orchard House, Roundstone Lane, Angmering. Single storey side/rear extension, new car port and installation of solar panels, following the demolition of existing extensions, outbuildings and garage. (Photo: Google Maps)A/113/24/HH: Orchard House, Roundstone Lane, Angmering. Single storey side/rear extension, new car port and installation of solar panels, following the demolition of existing extensions, outbuildings and garage. (Photo: Google Maps)
A/113/24/HH: Orchard House, Roundstone Lane, Angmering. Single storey side/rear extension, new car port and installation of solar panels, following the demolition of existing extensions, outbuildings and garage. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/211/24/HH: 2 Merton Close. Two storey front, part single, part two storey side and single storey rear extensions, following demolition of existing detached garage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AW/216/24/HH: 2 Marlborough Court. Proposed demolition of existing attached garage and single storey extension to side and rear of existing detached bungalow.

AW/222/24/HH: 78 Barrack Lane. Erection of double garage in the front garden.

AW/229/24/T: Verge outside 47 West Drive. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to height 15m and spread 12m. 1 No. Sycamore (T2) crown reduction to height 8m and spread 4m.

Planning applicationsPlanning applications
Planning applications

AW/231/24/T: 4 Woodstock Gardens. 2 No. Sycamore (T1, T2) crown reductions to height 10m, spread 4m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AW/232/24/T: 11 Hechle Wood. Fell 1 No. Corsican Pine (T448).

AW/233/24/T: 128 Manor Way. 2 No. Cupressus x Leylandii (T1, T2) crown reductions to height 10m, spread 5m.

Angmering

A/113/24/HH: Orchard House, Roundstone Lane. Single storey side/rear extension, new car port and installation of solar panels, following the demolition of existing extensions, outbuildings and garage.

Arundel

AB/78/24/L: 49 Tarrant Street. Listed building consent to replace existing lower ground floor windows.

Bersted

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

BE/63/24/PL: Acopia Group Ltd, 229 Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis. Erection of approximately 160 linear metres of 2.4m high galvanised palisade along the north and west boundaries, 2 No. new access gates on the western boundary, the insertion of a set of 6m articulated vehicle gates and the erection of 104 linear metres of 2.4m high chain-link fencing to enclose the triangular area of land. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/163/24/HH: 31 Victoria Drive. Erection of a rear outbuilding.

Felpham

FP/120/24/HH: 8 Ashmere Gardens. Proposed single storey rear extension.

FP/130/24/A: Blakes Cottage, 1 Blakes Road. Temporary erection of 1 No. vinyl banner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FP/133/24/HH: 24 Overdown Road. Part single, part two storey rear extension and new pitched roof to detached garage including alterations to fenestration/openings.

Ferring

FG/100/24/HH: 158 Littlehampton Road. Single storey front, side and rear extension and internal alterations.

FG/116/24/HH: 3 Orchard Close. Renewal of roof tiles and upgrade of thermal elements of the roof - conversion to a warm roof system. (Retrospective).

Kingston

K/27/24/PL: Land East Of Kingston House, Kingston Lane. Proposed construction of new stables with welfare facility with associated parking. This application is in CIL zone 5 (zero rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

LU/206/24/PL: 7 Field Place. Replacement of existing external concrete tile cladding with white cement based cladding board on south elevation.

Middleton

M/74/24/PL: Middleton Sports Club, 3 Sea Lane. Provision of 6 No. new lights to 2 No. existing tennis courts. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

M/70/24/HH: 16 Sea Way. Two story side, two story rear, front porch and raise ridge for additional floor with new roof.

Rustington

R/164/24/HH: 22 Cudlow Avenue. Proposed detached annex.

R/165/24/HH: 14 Frobisher Way. Single storey rear extension, installation of side window and internal remodelling.

R/166/24/HH: 31 Albert Road. Single storey front extension.

Yapton

Y/50/24/HH: 23 Canal Road. Proposed single storey front and rear extensions with associated internal works.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice