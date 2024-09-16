Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 6 and 13.

Aldwick

AW/104/24/HH: 22 A'Beckets Avenue. First floor rear extensions including balcony and front detached outbuilding (amendments to previously approved AW/75/21/HH).

A/113/24/HH: Orchard House, Roundstone Lane, Angmering. Single storey side/rear extension, new car port and installation of solar panels, following the demolition of existing extensions, outbuildings and garage. (Photo: Google Maps)

AW/211/24/HH: 2 Merton Close. Two storey front, part single, part two storey side and single storey rear extensions, following demolition of existing detached garage.

AW/216/24/HH: 2 Marlborough Court. Proposed demolition of existing attached garage and single storey extension to side and rear of existing detached bungalow.

AW/222/24/HH: 78 Barrack Lane. Erection of double garage in the front garden.

AW/229/24/T: Verge outside 47 West Drive. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to height 15m and spread 12m. 1 No. Sycamore (T2) crown reduction to height 8m and spread 4m.

Planning applications

AW/231/24/T: 4 Woodstock Gardens. 2 No. Sycamore (T1, T2) crown reductions to height 10m, spread 4m.

AW/232/24/T: 11 Hechle Wood. Fell 1 No. Corsican Pine (T448).

AW/233/24/T: 128 Manor Way. 2 No. Cupressus x Leylandii (T1, T2) crown reductions to height 10m, spread 5m.

Angmering

A/113/24/HH: Orchard House, Roundstone Lane. Single storey side/rear extension, new car port and installation of solar panels, following the demolition of existing extensions, outbuildings and garage.

Arundel

AB/78/24/L: 49 Tarrant Street. Listed building consent to replace existing lower ground floor windows.

Bersted

BE/63/24/PL: Acopia Group Ltd, 229 Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis. Erection of approximately 160 linear metres of 2.4m high galvanised palisade along the north and west boundaries, 2 No. new access gates on the western boundary, the insertion of a set of 6m articulated vehicle gates and the erection of 104 linear metres of 2.4m high chain-link fencing to enclose the triangular area of land. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/163/24/HH: 31 Victoria Drive. Erection of a rear outbuilding.

Felpham

FP/120/24/HH: 8 Ashmere Gardens. Proposed single storey rear extension.

FP/130/24/A: Blakes Cottage, 1 Blakes Road. Temporary erection of 1 No. vinyl banner.

FP/133/24/HH: 24 Overdown Road. Part single, part two storey rear extension and new pitched roof to detached garage including alterations to fenestration/openings.

Ferring

FG/100/24/HH: 158 Littlehampton Road. Single storey front, side and rear extension and internal alterations.

FG/116/24/HH: 3 Orchard Close. Renewal of roof tiles and upgrade of thermal elements of the roof - conversion to a warm roof system. (Retrospective).

Kingston

K/27/24/PL: Land East Of Kingston House, Kingston Lane. Proposed construction of new stables with welfare facility with associated parking. This application is in CIL zone 5 (zero rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/206/24/PL: 7 Field Place. Replacement of existing external concrete tile cladding with white cement based cladding board on south elevation.

Middleton

M/74/24/PL: Middleton Sports Club, 3 Sea Lane. Provision of 6 No. new lights to 2 No. existing tennis courts. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

M/70/24/HH: 16 Sea Way. Two story side, two story rear, front porch and raise ridge for additional floor with new roof.

Rustington

R/164/24/HH: 22 Cudlow Avenue. Proposed detached annex.

R/165/24/HH: 14 Frobisher Way. Single storey rear extension, installation of side window and internal remodelling.

R/166/24/HH: 31 Albert Road. Single storey front extension.

Yapton

Y/50/24/HH: 23 Canal Road. Proposed single storey front and rear extensions with associated internal works.