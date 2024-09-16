Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Arun district.
Aldwick
AW/104/24/HH: 22 A'Beckets Avenue. First floor rear extensions including balcony and front detached outbuilding (amendments to previously approved AW/75/21/HH).
AW/211/24/HH: 2 Merton Close. Two storey front, part single, part two storey side and single storey rear extensions, following demolition of existing detached garage.
AW/216/24/HH: 2 Marlborough Court. Proposed demolition of existing attached garage and single storey extension to side and rear of existing detached bungalow.
AW/222/24/HH: 78 Barrack Lane. Erection of double garage in the front garden.
AW/229/24/T: Verge outside 47 West Drive. 1 No. Sycamore (T1) crown reduction to height 15m and spread 12m. 1 No. Sycamore (T2) crown reduction to height 8m and spread 4m.
AW/231/24/T: 4 Woodstock Gardens. 2 No. Sycamore (T1, T2) crown reductions to height 10m, spread 4m.
AW/232/24/T: 11 Hechle Wood. Fell 1 No. Corsican Pine (T448).
AW/233/24/T: 128 Manor Way. 2 No. Cupressus x Leylandii (T1, T2) crown reductions to height 10m, spread 5m.
Angmering
A/113/24/HH: Orchard House, Roundstone Lane. Single storey side/rear extension, new car port and installation of solar panels, following the demolition of existing extensions, outbuildings and garage.
Arundel
AB/78/24/L: 49 Tarrant Street. Listed building consent to replace existing lower ground floor windows.
Bersted
BE/63/24/PL: Acopia Group Ltd, 229 Oldlands Way, Bognor Regis. Erection of approximately 160 linear metres of 2.4m high galvanised palisade along the north and west boundaries, 2 No. new access gates on the western boundary, the insertion of a set of 6m articulated vehicle gates and the erection of 104 linear metres of 2.4m high chain-link fencing to enclose the triangular area of land. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
Bognor Regis
BR/163/24/HH: 31 Victoria Drive. Erection of a rear outbuilding.
Felpham
FP/120/24/HH: 8 Ashmere Gardens. Proposed single storey rear extension.
FP/130/24/A: Blakes Cottage, 1 Blakes Road. Temporary erection of 1 No. vinyl banner.
FP/133/24/HH: 24 Overdown Road. Part single, part two storey rear extension and new pitched roof to detached garage including alterations to fenestration/openings.
Ferring
FG/100/24/HH: 158 Littlehampton Road. Single storey front, side and rear extension and internal alterations.
FG/116/24/HH: 3 Orchard Close. Renewal of roof tiles and upgrade of thermal elements of the roof - conversion to a warm roof system. (Retrospective).
Kingston
K/27/24/PL: Land East Of Kingston House, Kingston Lane. Proposed construction of new stables with welfare facility with associated parking. This application is in CIL zone 5 (zero rated) as other development.
Littlehampton
LU/206/24/PL: 7 Field Place. Replacement of existing external concrete tile cladding with white cement based cladding board on south elevation.
Middleton
M/74/24/PL: Middleton Sports Club, 3 Sea Lane. Provision of 6 No. new lights to 2 No. existing tennis courts. This application may affect the setting of a listed building and is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
M/70/24/HH: 16 Sea Way. Two story side, two story rear, front porch and raise ridge for additional floor with new roof.
Rustington
R/164/24/HH: 22 Cudlow Avenue. Proposed detached annex.
R/165/24/HH: 14 Frobisher Way. Single storey rear extension, installation of side window and internal remodelling.
R/166/24/HH: 31 Albert Road. Single storey front extension.
Yapton
Y/50/24/HH: 23 Canal Road. Proposed single storey front and rear extensions with associated internal works.