The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 20 and 27.

Aldwick

AW/239/24/T: 14 The Fairway. 1 No. Holm Oak (T1) crown reduction to height 7m, spread 7m.

Arundel

AB/85/24/T: Horse Field, Torton Hill Road. 6 No. Ash to fell to ground level.

Bersted

BE/84/24/PL: New Era House, 8 Oldlands Way. Demolition of the existing single storey sprinkler pump house and erection of a new single storey sprinkler pump house. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Bognor Regis

BR/170/24/HH: 11 Chichester Road. Conversion of loft to habitable use including installation of 4 No. front dormers and rear rooflights.

Ferring

FG/124/24/PL: 60 Ferring Street. Roof extensions to enclose walkway and the replacement external staircase. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Ford

F/16/24/RES: Land at Ford Airfield. Approval of reserved matters following outline permission F/4/20/OUT for phase reserved matters 4 (south), for the erection of 357 No. residential dwellings plus associated roads, infrastructure, parking, landscaping, open space & play areas and associated works. This application affects a Public Right of Way, may affect the setting of a Listed Building and falls within CIL Zone 1 (Ford strategic site - zero rated).

Littlehampton

LU/240/24/DOC: Flat 3, 15 South Terrace. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference LU/20/24/L relating to condition number 3 - windows and doors.

Pagham

P/91/24/T: 111 Harbour View Road. 1 No. Lime (T1) repollard to previous points.

Walberton

WA/82/24/T: Rear of 34 to 42 Alfred Day Lane, Fontwell. Various trees (G11 and T14, T15, T16) to reduce North-West sectors leaving spread of 4m.