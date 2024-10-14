Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between October 4 and October 11.

Aldingbourne

AL/109/24/HH: Hales Barn Farm, Arundel Road, Norton. Erection of a single storey garden room.

BN/128/24/RES: Eastmere Stables, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Approval of reserved matters (other than access) following the grant of BN/99/22/OUT (APP/C3810W/22/3312864) for 9 No. dwellings. This application is in CIL zone 3 and is CIL liable as new dwellings. (Image: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/246/24/HH: 14 Redwood Place. Single storey side extension.

AW/258/24/T: 80 The Fairway. 1 No. Magnolia (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 4m and spread of 4m, 1 No. Privet (T2) crown reduction to leave a height of 4m and spread of 3m and 1 No. Strawberry (T3) crown reduction to leave a height of 3m and spread of 3m.

AW/257/24/T: Windmill Cottage, 6 Windmill Close. 1 No. Silver Birch (T1) crown reduction to leave a height of 8m and spread of 5m, 1 No. Oak (T2) crown reduction to leave a height of 8m and spread of 5m and 1 No. Purple Beech (T3) crown reduction to leave a height of 7m and spread of 5m.

Angmering

A/181/24/T: Blue Cedars, 1 Blue Cedars Close. Fell 1 No. Macrocarpa and 1 No. Leylandii.

Arundel

AB/86/24/HH: 17 Maltravers Street. Replacement of an existing timber window to the rear elevation with a new timber window. (This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area).

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/129/24/HH: 142 Barnham Road, Eastergate. Detached garage with office/playroom over.

Bognor Regis

BR/191/24/PL: Ground Floor, 6 Ockley Road. Proposed Change of Use of the ground floor from a Tyre Fitting Workshop (Sui Generis) to a Car Showroom use (Sui Generis). This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Climping

CM/21/24/PL: St. Mary's Church, Church Lane. Change of footpath surfaces from loose gravel and circular stepping stones to resin bound gravel. This application is in CIL zone 3 (zero rated) as other development and may affect the setting of listed buildings.

East Preston

EP/88/24/PL: 119A Sea Road. Proposed windows to north elevation and minor repairs to make good existing wall.

Felpham

FP/145/24/PL: Land between 49-51 Summerley Lane. 1 No. self-build single storey dwelling following demolition of garage. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable as a new dwelling.

Ferring

FG/121/24/T: 12 Grange Park. 1 No. Maple (T1) fell to ground level. 1 No. Sycamore (T2) crown reduction to height 5m, spread 3m. Crown thin by 25%.

Kingston

K/29/24/HH: Scesaplana, Gorse Avenue, East Preston. Single storey side and rear extension, part single, part two storey front extension including integral garage with habitable roof. Roof extension including replacement rear dormer, front rooflights and rear balcony, and extend first floor rear balcony. New detached swimming pool and outbuilding to rear, along with landscaping and external works.

Littlehampton

LU/246/24/PL: Land at Toddington Lane. Demolition of existing structures and development of land to create 10 No. residential dwellings, landscaping, access, car parking and cycle parking. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, is in CIL zone 2 and is CIL liable as new dwellings.

Middleton

M/89/24/HH: Box Cottage, Sundale Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory, erection of single storey rear extension. Replacement of existing cottage hipped roof with gable ended roof with enlarged flat roof dormer and front rooflights. Replacement of existing detached garage hipped roof with gable ended roof. Alterations to front porch.

Pagham

P/95/24/CLE: Lagnersh House, Lower Bognor Road, Lagness. Lawful development certificate for the permanent siting and use of two existing structures on Plots 1 and 2 as independent residential units (resubmission of application P/49/24/CLE).

Rustington

R/193/24/T: 29 Bushby Avenue. 1 No. Copper Beech (T1) crown lift on the southern side to give a 5m ground clearance and various works to the crown (including removal of deadwood) to leave a north to south spread of of 15m. 1 No. Silver Birch (T2) removal of lowest north facing branch and crown reduction to leave a height of 6.5m, north to south spread of 6m and east to west spread of 5m.