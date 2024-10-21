Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
For more information about the listed planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website
Aldingbourne
AL/116/24/HH: Hales Barn Farm, Arundel Road, Norton. Erection of a single storey equipment store.
Aldwick
AW/261/24/T: Shearwaters, Willowhale Avenue. Fell 1.No Lawson Cypress (T1).
Angmering
A/180/24/PL: Worthing Rugby Club, Roundstone Lane. Proposed installation of 4. No Padel Courts with perimeter fencing and glazing onto existing car park. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.
A/187/24/HH: Brise De Mer, Ham Manor Way. New dormer and additional room in the roof; replacement dormer finishes.
Arundel
AB/91/24/T: Horse Field behind 7 Pearson Road. Fell 2.No Ash trees (T1 and T2) and fell 3.No Sycamore trees (T3, T4 and T5).
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/130/24/HH: Trees, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Proposed single storey wrap-around extension.
BN/132/24/HH: 29 Cherry Tree Drive, Eastergate. Construction of a single-storey side extension to the existing eastern elevation.
Bognor Regis
BR/180/24/PL: Winslade Court, 10 Cavendish Road. Change of use from 8 bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) to 11 bedroom HMO. This application is in CIL zone 4 and is CIL liable.
BR/199/24/T: 103 Nyewood Lane. Reduce lateral spread leaving final height and spread to 6m x 7m to 1.No Yew (T1). Reduce crown by maximum of 2m, and lift lower limbs to give clearance of 5m on road sides, to leave final height and spread of approximately 16m x 14m to 1.No Lime (T2).
Climping
CM/31/24/A: Rudford Industrial Estate, Church Lane. Installation of 1No. non-illuminated directional sign. (Retrospective).
Felpham
FP/147/24/HH: 21 Glynde Crescent. Two storey side extension.
Littlehampton
LU/251/24/PL: 80-82 High Street. External alterations comprising the installation of new / replacement windows and doors including new secondary front entrance. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings and is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
LU/170/24/PL: Wickbourne Chapel, Clun Road. 2 storey front extension, internal re-arrangements. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
LU/242/24/PL: 1-5 St Martins Lane. Change of use to F1 and F2 community centre and place of worship. This application is in CIL zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.
Pagham
P/97/24/HH: 6 The Crescent. Replacement first floor dormer extension, fenestration changes and new cladding to first floor walls.
Walberton
WA/85/24/HH: Potwell House, Potwell Park, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Single storey front extension.
WA/88/24/CLE: Potwell Park, Potwell Copse, Arundel Road, Fontwell. Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use of stables and barn as part office for the applicants construction business and an ancillary residential accommodation for family members.
Yapton
Y/56/24/HH: 18 West View Drive. Proposed single storey side extension and two storey rear extension.
Y/60/24/T: Land at Bilsham Road. Raise crown 4m above ground level to 1.No Field Maple (T18).