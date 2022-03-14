Attendees said they were impressed with the opening exhibition, which featured work by award-winning Sussex photographer Josh Elphick.

Town mayor Howard Mundin said it was an honour to open the gallery.

“What an addition to Haywards Heath this is,” he said.

Counting Sheep by Josh Elphick.

“As a supporter of the arts, I wholly welcome this new art facility to our Town Hall, which provides easy access to all the community.”

Mr Mundin added that there are ‘enormous benefits’ to visiting an art gallery, including positive effects on people’s health and wellbeing.

The First Floor Art Gallery is brought to Haywards Heath by Creative Mid Sussex, a community interest company that aims to enhance creativity, health and wellbeing in the area.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin with photographer Josh Elphick at the new First Floor Art Gallery. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

Creative Mid Sussex launched the initiative with support from Haywards Heath Town Council, local businesses, The Royal Society for the Arts, Creative UK, East Sussex College Group and Waitrose plc.

The town mayor said Creative Mid Sussex had put in ‘a tremendous amount of work’ and thanked Nigel Allyson-Ryan and Alastair McPherson for their dedication in getting the initiative and gallery off the ground.

“I know they have lots more plans to increase the creativity and arts available to all the community across Mid Sussex, as well as an aspiration to put us on the map as a vibrant and cultural destination,” he said.

Josh Elphick presents his photography at the new First Floor Art Gallery in Haywards Heath. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

“I would also like to thank the extremely talented Josh Elphick,” Mr Mundin added.

“At only 19 years of age, he has staged his first exhibition at a gallery opening, won a major art award and had his work displayed in Waterloo, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath Rail Stations.”

To find out more about Josh, visit www.joshelphick.com.

Mr Mundin said Haywards Heath Town Council were delighted to support this initiative.

Guests at the opening of the new First Floor Art Gallery in Haywards Heath. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.