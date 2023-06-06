NationalWorldTV
Batchelors Farm celebration in Burgess Hill: stall holders wanted for community picnic

Burgess Hill Town Council has called for stall holders to help celebrate its 30 years of owning a nature reserve.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:39 BST

This year marks three decades of the council owning Batchelors Farm (off Wingle Tye Road) and there will be a community picnic at the site on Saturday, August 19.

A town council spokesperson said: “The 33-acre nature reserve was purchased by the Town Council for the enjoyment of local residents, and we hope that many will join us on the day, for a picnic, and for the official opening of the new community orchard. We are seeking local community groups to join us on the day, providing nature-themed activities for children and families. If you are a member of a local community group that would like to get involved, please fill in our Google Form.”To find out more about the event email [email protected] For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

2023 marks thirty years of Burgess Hill Town Council ownership of Batchelors Farm2023 marks thirty years of Burgess Hill Town Council ownership of Batchelors Farm
