A town council spokesperson said: "The 33-acre nature reserve was purchased by the Town Council for the enjoyment of local residents, and we hope that many will join us on the day, for a picnic, and for the official opening of the new community orchard. We are seeking local community groups to join us on the day, providing nature-themed activities for children and families. If you are a member of a local community group that would like to get involved, please fill in our Google Form."To find out more about the event email [email protected]