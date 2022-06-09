Beacon's technical hitch overcome in time for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The gas-fuelled beacon, in Tilgate Park, blazed proudly during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

But when it was checked shortly before the nationwide light-up last Thursday (June 2), the gas system wouldn’t work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesman said: “We conducted a risk assessment and sought health and safety advice on alternative options including fire.

The Beacon to celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“However, the only option for the event at this time was to use a lighting installation with flicker flame effect.

“We are exploring options as to how we can fix the beacon to ensure it is ready for future events.”

Despite the disappointment of not being able to add Crawley’s flame to the thousands of beacons and bonfires which lit up the skies nationwide, the light bulbs looked pretty enough, having been switched on by mayor Jilly Hart.

And there were plenty of other jubilee celebrations across the borough.

The spokesman added: “The beacon events were all about bringing communities together to recognise the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We very much wanted Crawley to be part of the national celebrations.

“Lights were also used for other beacons including Hove and the principal beacon at Buckingham Palace.

“Our event followed the suggested official Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacon event format which included singing Song for the Commonwealth and the specially designed Majesty bugle call.