Bentswood Fun Day raises £4,300 for community hub: Haywards Heath mayor delighted to support event
The Bentswood Fun Day in Haywards Heath raised more than £4,300 to support Bentswood Community Hub’s free services on Sunday, August 28.
Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin said he was delighted to support the event at Barn Cottage Green.
He was joined by local councillors and the award-winning Julia Mewes from Mewes Vets.
The town mayor thanked all the volunteers and residents who came along to support the day, calling it ‘a wonderful show of community spirit’.
He said: “It was so marvellous to see the neighbourhood coming together to support the wonderful community hub in our town and how brilliant that they raised a whopping £4,301.43 on the day.
“I really had such a fun time being one of the judges for the dog show at the event, together with my fellow councillor Clare Cheney and Julia from the Mewes Vets and my huge congratulations to young Keisha whose cute doggie Isla won ‘best in show’.”
Mr Mundin said it was great to see local PCSOs joining in the fun and thanked Haywards Heath town councillor Rachel Cromie and her family, and Haywards Heath resident Anna Sharkey for their hard work in organising the event.
Anna Sharkey said: “We are so grateful to all our volunteers, young and old, who worked so hard to give the community a great day out.
“You were all truly amazing.
“My thanks to our town mayor, local councillors and Julia from the Mewes Vets for your great judging, plus a tremendous thank you to our evening karaoke stars for providing us with awesome music to wind the evening down!”