Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin said he was delighted to support the event at Barn Cottage Green.

He was joined by local councillors and the award-winning Julia Mewes from Mewes Vets.

The town mayor thanked all the volunteers and residents who came along to support the day, calling it ‘a wonderful show of community spirit’.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin with Haywards Heath councillors Clare Cheney and Rachel Cromie, Julia Mewes, Mid Sussex Police PCSOs, Lewis Pritchard, councillor Rod Clarke and Anna Sharkey

He said: “It was so marvellous to see the neighbourhood coming together to support the wonderful community hub in our town and how brilliant that they raised a whopping £4,301.43 on the day.

“I really had such a fun time being one of the judges for the dog show at the event, together with my fellow councillor Clare Cheney and Julia from the Mewes Vets and my huge congratulations to young Keisha whose cute doggie Isla won ‘best in show’.”

Mr Mundin said it was great to see local PCSOs joining in the fun and thanked Haywards Heath town councillor Rachel Cromie and her family, and Haywards Heath resident Anna Sharkey for their hard work in organising the event.

Bentswood Dog Show winner ‘Best in Show’ with owner Keisha accompanied by town mayor Howard Mundin, HHTC councillors Clare Cheney and Rachel Cromie

Anna Sharkey said: “We are so grateful to all our volunteers, young and old, who worked so hard to give the community a great day out.

“You were all truly amazing.