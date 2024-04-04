Bluebell Railway exhibition explores vital role of women: Haywards Heath Mayor attends grand opening

The Bluebell Railway held the grand opening of its eye-opening new exhibition over the Easter weekend.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Apr 2024, 14:51 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 15:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield attended ‘Women in Railway’ at Sheffield Park Station on Bank Holiday Saturday.

The event was also attended by BBC South East journalist Kirsteen O’Sullivan. Visit www.bluebell-railway.com.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield said: “It was my absolute privilege to help open this superb new display, which highlights the previously unrecognised women’s contribution to this wonderful railway. The display is the brainchild of Malcolm Johnson, who is curator of the Bluebell Railway Museum.”

Malcolm Johnson shows the Mayor around the ‘Women in Railway’ exhibitionMalcolm Johnson shows the Mayor around the ‘Women in Railway’ exhibition
Malcolm Johnson shows the Mayor around the ‘Women in Railway’ exhibition

Russettings Nursing Home residents visit Cats Protection centre

The BBC’s Kirsteen O’Sullivan interviewed Malcolm and the mayor, as well as locomotive driver Heidi Mowforth who talked about her journey from starting out as a cleaner at the railway.

Malcom said: “The display describes how at every stage of railway development, the role of women has been vital and we were delighted that Haywards Heath Mayor Stephanie Inglesfield could open this new display, which addresses this much neglected area of railway history.”

The mayor said: “Malcolm and Marion Johnson had quite a surprise in store for me after the opening, not only did I go to East Grinstead Victorian style, but I got to do this on the footplate of the beautiful Wightwick Hall steam engine. The driver even let me pull the chain, which was an absolute dream and an experience of a lifetime. We finished the afternoon in the locomotive shed, where as a final treat, I got to see the famous Stepney, the preserved steam standard gauge engine locomotive and a good friend of Thomas the Tank Engine.

The mayor enjoys a trip on the beautiful Bluebell RailwayThe mayor enjoys a trip on the beautiful Bluebell Railway
The mayor enjoys a trip on the beautiful Bluebell Railway
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I cannot recommend the Bluebell Railway enough. What a fantastic day out to remember. There is something for everyone, from museum, to bookshop, to High Tea, to journeying in the steam engine, to visiting the engine shed and more. Of course, as one spends time at the Bluebell Railway and enjoys the beautiful scenery, one supports the heritage work: 1,000 volunteers, preservation of the line, maintenance of the trains and more. It is a big operation and it always needs funds to keep going and growing.”

Related topics:Bluebell RailwayTown MayorHaywards Heath