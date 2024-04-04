Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield attended ‘Women in Railway’ at Sheffield Park Station on Bank Holiday Saturday.

The event was also attended by BBC South East journalist Kirsteen O’Sullivan. Visit www.bluebell-railway.com.

Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield said: “It was my absolute privilege to help open this superb new display, which highlights the previously unrecognised women’s contribution to this wonderful railway. The display is the brainchild of Malcolm Johnson, who is curator of the Bluebell Railway Museum.”

Malcolm Johnson shows the Mayor around the ‘Women in Railway’ exhibition

The BBC’s Kirsteen O’Sullivan interviewed Malcolm and the mayor, as well as locomotive driver Heidi Mowforth who talked about her journey from starting out as a cleaner at the railway.

Malcom said: “The display describes how at every stage of railway development, the role of women has been vital and we were delighted that Haywards Heath Mayor Stephanie Inglesfield could open this new display, which addresses this much neglected area of railway history.”

The mayor said: “Malcolm and Marion Johnson had quite a surprise in store for me after the opening, not only did I go to East Grinstead Victorian style, but I got to do this on the footplate of the beautiful Wightwick Hall steam engine. The driver even let me pull the chain, which was an absolute dream and an experience of a lifetime. We finished the afternoon in the locomotive shed, where as a final treat, I got to see the famous Stepney, the preserved steam standard gauge engine locomotive and a good friend of Thomas the Tank Engine.

The mayor enjoys a trip on the beautiful Bluebell Railway

