Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP takes part in workshop with education charity

Nick Gibb gets behind the wheel.

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th May 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:29 BST

Nick Gibb, the MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton got behind the wheel of his very own racing kit car last week, during a demonstration by education charity Greenpower Education Trust.

The non-profit aim to get young people excited about Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths subjects by providing them with their very own kit cars to build and race. By doing so, the charity’s bosses hope, the young people will build the kind of confidence and leadership skills which should serve them well later in life.

The charity visits schools all over the country – including The Regis School in Bognor Regis – and teaches them how to operate the cars ahead of a series of regional competitions featuring contestants from all over the UK.

Nick Gibb gets behind the wheel of his very own kit car.Nick Gibb gets behind the wheel of his very own kit car.
Mr Gibb learned more about Greenpower while attending a workshop at the Jubilee Room of the House of Commons last week. They were joined by a patron of the Trust: The Duke of Richmond and Gordon; a keen motorsport enthusiast and a host of racing events at Goodwood. Together, the MPs had the chance to see a racing vehicle built by young people and speak to a group of participants from Sandbach school in Cheshire.

Mr Gibb said: “I was delighted to meet the organisers and students who help deliver this excellent scheme to enthuse young people in science and engineering, through building racing cars and teaching them in competitions. I am pleased to be able to support such a successful and effective charity, and I am looking forward to helping with their expansion across schools and groups in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.”

