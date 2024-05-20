Boost to East Sussex economy as councillor appointed to ruling Cabinet

An Eastbourne councillor has been appointed to the ruling Cabinet at East Sussex County Council with the Economy portfolio.

Cllr Penny di Cara is now the Lead Member for Economy in an appointment made by the council's Conservative Leader, Cllr Keith Glazier who said: "I welcome Penny to her place in Cabinet where she will continue the focus on our new-growth strategy and working towards the ambitions set out in it. This will include the work to Transition LEP activities to the County Council.

"Penny will ensure the skills and employability work will continue to make the connection between skills provision and the employers needs are met. We will be focussing on the support needed to grow East Sussex businesses. She will engage in the Plan for Towns and seek to secure funding to level up our communities.

Cllr di Cara said she was delighted to accept this key position, stating: "I am honoured to be appointed as Lead Member Economy and look forward to working with the rest of the team for the benefit of the county.”

Through the launch of Experience Sussex, Conservatives running East Sussex pledge to support the visitor economy.

