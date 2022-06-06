British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While a number of Sussex’s Tory MPs have been critical for his handing of Partygate, only two have publicly called for him to go.

On Partygate, Mr Loughton said: “Obfuscation, prevarication and evasion have been the order of the day when clarity, honesty and contrition was what was needed and what the British people deserve.”

Meanwhile Mr Gibb described how his constituents’ are furious about the double standards – imposing harsh and, to my mind, necessary restrictions as we and the world sought to defend ourselves against this new and deadly virus, while at the same time flagrantly disregarding those rules within the fortress of Downing Street’.

Mr Gibb was sacked as schools minister last year after serving in the role under both David Cameron and Theresa May.

The vote, due to take place by secret ballot, has been triggered after the threshold of 54 letters sent to chair of the backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady.

Several Sussex MPs hold government positions, such as Chichester’s Gillian Keegan (care minister), Mid Sussex’s Mims Davies (employment minister), Lewes’ Maria Caulfield (patient safety and primary care minister), Horsham’s Jeremy Quin (defence procurement minister) and Arundel and South Downs’ Andrew Griffith (minister for policy and head of the Prime Minister’s policy unit).

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions last week, Mr Griffith acknowledged there had been failings but the Prime Minister had accepted those and taken responsibility for them.

He described how he and many others had lost loved ones to Covid-19, but suggested to audience, which jeered loudly through most of his answer, that they should accept it when somebody makes a genuine apology instead of ‘constantly impugning’ people’s motives in public life 'when they are trying to do the right thing’.

Meanwhile in a statement on her website, Mrs Davies said she like many constituents ‘remain very angry and frustrated about what happened in Downing Street and across Whitehall during various lockdown restrictions’.

But after taking stock, she wrote: ”I am in no doubt we have a very significant mountain to climb to fix this and all eyes are on this action and what the plan is. I know the Prime Minister is fully committed to doing so; we saw that in the announcements in supporting the most vulnerable once again in weathering this very financially difficult storm.

“For some people this is not enough and they wish to see him go. The No 10 team know this erosion of trust must be fixed and that my constituents and myself will be looking to see this happening urgently. We have a chance to show our integrity and change these views. Our Party and this country will not wait for this much longer."