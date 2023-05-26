Ten community groups received grants from Burgess Hill Town Council after a meeting of the Grants Panel.

The town council said panel members met on Thursday, May 18, to discuss the applications received for Phase 1 2023/24.

The council said ten organisations from the town had applied and said all ten were given a grant with eight receiving the full requested amount.

A council spokesperson said: “Sussex Chorus were awarded £1,000 towards costs of delivering their next concert ‘An Evening of Mozart’ on 24 June 2023, at St Andrew’s Church. Burgess Hill History and Heritage Society received funds to contribute towards costs of monthly talks, including the purchase of a microphone.

Members of Burgess Hill Swift Supporters and Chairman of the Grants Panel, Councillor Matthew Goldsmith, were at the swift box installation at Burgess Hill Town Council

“Respect Youth Club, Windmills Opportunity Playgroup and Summerhaven all received funds towards funding costs, £900, £1,000 and £700 respectively. St Edward’s Wives received a grant of £1,000 towards funding a coach trip for members and their running costs.

“Mid Sussex Voluntary Action (MSVA) received £1,000 towards their project to engage with secondary schools and businesses across Burgess Hill to encourage a more diverse range of volunteers. 4sight received funding towards their Vision Support Advocacy services.”

The town council said there were two Green Grants awarded too, one to Burgess Hill Swift Supporters and one to The Friends of Sheddingdean School Association (FOSSA). They said FOSSA’s grant will go towards installing a garden space inside the school grounds. The swift supporters grant will go towards installing boxes for swifts to nest in within Burgess Hill.

