Burgess Hill ‘Question Time’: chance to ask councillors your questions about controversial roadworks and housing developments
The event takes place on Tuesday, September 19, at Cyprus Hall (7pm).
Councillors from Burgess Hill Town Council and Mid Sussex District Council will be there.
People can book via www.facebook.com/events/1746118092508092 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgess-hill-residents-buisess-group.
Ray Woods, of the Burgess Hill Residents and Business Group and Save Our Town team, said: “We would like to receive your questions, the residents of Burgess Hill, that you feel should be asked on the night.” Email them to [email protected].
The agenda will look at: the Places and Connectivity programme, Kings Weald, allotments, the town centre, South of Folders Lane, and Southern Arc/Northern Arc.
The 7.45pm-9.45pm roundtable features: Robrt Eggleston (Lib Dem), Richard Cherry (Lib Dem), Anne Eves (Greens), Burgess Hill town mayor Janice Henwood, Mustak Miah (Conservative), Adam White (Conservative) and Karen Watling from Munchies catering. Entry is £3 on the door (free to BHRBG members).