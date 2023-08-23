BREAKING
Burgess Hill ‘Question Time’: chance to ask councillors your questions about controversial roadworks and housing developments

A ‘Question Time’ style event is giving Burgess Hill residents the chance to ask their questions about roadworks and housing developments across the town.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:47 BST

The event takes place on Tuesday, September 19, at Cyprus Hall (7pm).

Councillors from Burgess Hill Town Council and Mid Sussex District Council will be there.

People can book via www.facebook.com/events/1746118092508092 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgess-hill-residents-buisess-group.

Around 200 people that attended a demonstration in Burgess Hill town centre to complain about the roads and pavements in March this yearAround 200 people that attended a demonstration in Burgess Hill town centre to complain about the roads and pavements in March this year
Ray Woods, of the Burgess Hill Residents and Business Group and Save Our Town team, said: “We would like to receive your questions, the residents of Burgess Hill, that you feel should be asked on the night.” Email them to [email protected].

The agenda will look at: the Places and Connectivity programme, Kings Weald, allotments, the town centre, South of Folders Lane, and Southern Arc/Northern Arc.

The 7.45pm-9.45pm roundtable features: Robrt Eggleston (Lib Dem), Richard Cherry (Lib Dem), Anne Eves (Greens), Burgess Hill town mayor Janice Henwood, Mustak Miah (Conservative), Adam White (Conservative) and Karen Watling from Munchies catering. Entry is £3 on the door (free to BHRBG members).

