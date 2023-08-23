BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Find out about the future of Clair Hall in Haywards Heath: upcoming drop-in sessions by Mid Sussex District Council

Residents from Haywards Heath and beyond are invited to see Mid Sussex District Council’s ambitions for Clair Hall at various drop-in sessions.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:44 BST

The first sessions will be on Thursday, August 31, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. The second batch will be on Thursday, September 7, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Find out more about Clair Hall at engage.midsussex.gov.uk/hub-page/community-development.

Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke, cabinet member for Finance, Revenues & Benefits, said: “Clair Hall is a venue much-loved by our community and we are committed to finding and delivering a solution that creates a new cultural centre on this site for future generations to enjoy. We have been working with officers, our consultants, and community groups to ensure that we move forward to provide a sustainable, long-term solution.”

Augarde & Partners, the council’s cultural consultants, will be there to answer questions.

Related topics:Mid Sussex District CouncilResidentsClair HallHaywards HeathBenefits