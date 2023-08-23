Residents from Haywards Heath and beyond are invited to see Mid Sussex District Council’s ambitions for Clair Hall at various drop-in sessions.

The first sessions will be on Thursday, August 31, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. The second batch will be on Thursday, September 7, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Find out more about Clair Hall at engage.midsussex.gov.uk/hub-page/community-development.

Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke, cabinet member for Finance, Revenues & Benefits, said: “Clair Hall is a venue much-loved by our community and we are committed to finding and delivering a solution that creates a new cultural centre on this site for future generations to enjoy. We have been working with officers, our consultants, and community groups to ensure that we move forward to provide a sustainable, long-term solution.”