Burgess Hill Town Council is encouraging residents to have their say following Mid Sussex District Council’s unsuccessful £18.5m bid to the government’s levelling up fund.

Lib Dem councillor Robert Eggleston, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, called the news a ‘devastating blow’ in January, while Mid Sussex District Council leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said a ‘plan B’ was needed.

The town council said residents were particularly frustrated that the redevelopment of the Martlets Shopping Centre was not moving forward.

The council now wants residents to say what they think should go into Plan B.

The Martlets Shopping Centre site in Burgess Hill

Mr Eggleston said: “I think we all acknowledge that the changes to the nature of the high street have had a significant impact on this redevelopment project. However, of the three towns in Mid Sussex, only Burgess Hill is suffering from what looks like systemic decline.

“I have on previous occasions called for a Plan B, so I welcome the decision to proceed with the work and hope it will be carried out quickly to bring a viable scheme forward this year. But the discussions on a Plan B should not be carried on without taking the views of Burgess Hill residents into account and I hope many will take part in the consultation the Town Council has started.”

The council said seven focus group sessions have been held with more planned. The town council also said feedback surveys are available from the Help Point and can be downloaded from www.burgesshill.gov.uk/plan-b-martlets-shopping-centre-2023.

