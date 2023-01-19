Mid Sussex District Council has revealed that its £18.5million bid to the Government’s levelling up fund to ‘unlock the regeneration’ of Burgess Hill town centre has not been selected.

The District Council expressed disappointment, saying this bid in the second round of the fund would have ‘resolved the viability challenges facing the regeneration’ in the current economic climate.

The council said it would have also helped deliver private sector investment into Burgess Hill.

MSDC leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “With over 500 bids submitted we always knew it was a highly competitive process, notwithstanding the positive feedback we received from Government.”

He continued: “It is clear that we need a plan B to the LUF process and that is the work I will now lead.

“During the wait for an outcome to the LUF bid, we have continued to work with the shopping centre owners, New River REIT, to explore ways to improve viability in difficult economic conditions and secure the investment needed so redevelopment can take place. That work is complex and commercially sensitive but has been constructive. I will shortly call a summit of the key partners so that we can progress plan B at pace.”

Lib Dem councillor Robert Eggleston, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council, said: “This is another devastating blow for Burgess Hill, which has been suffering weeks of road disruption from the West Sussex County Council road scheme.

“I have always supported public sector investment in Burgess Hill’s town centre to kick-start regeneration, but the truth is that it has always been a long shot. That is why, year after year, I have called on Mid Sussex District Council to have a Plan B ready.”

Mr Eggleston said the district council had not done this, but he is pleased the need for a plan B has been acknowledged.

