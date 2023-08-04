The deadline for the next round of minor grants from Burgess Hill Town Council is only a few weeks away.

The council said that community groups and voluntary organizations are invited to apply for up to £1,000 for running costs, as well as capital expenditure, before August 31.

Groups can also apply for major grants of £1,000+ for capital costs only and the deadline for these applications is September 30.

People can apply for grants at www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/grants-for-community-groups.

Anne Eves from Burgess Hill Swift Supporters and chairman of the Grants Panel, councillor Matthew Goldsmith

A council spokesperson said: “In 2023 the town council have already awarded ten community groups with over £8,000 in funding, to a whole range of projects. From funding the installation of swift boxes with Burgess Hill Swift Supporters, supporting Sussex Chorus with their recent concert, to assisting 4sight to continue to support blind and sight impaired children living within Burgess Hill, there was a whole host of projects supported in the grant awards in May 2023.”

Anne Eves from Burgess Hill Swift Supporters said: “I’m delighted to say there are now 29 swift nesting boxes up around town, of which we have installed 24.”

John Welsh of Sussex Chorus said: “The Mozart Concert was extremely successful and attracted a nearly full house. Town Mayor Janice Henwood attended with her family as did the Chairman of the Grants Committee.”