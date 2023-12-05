BREAKING

Burgess Hill Town Council to honour those who gave their lives in new street names

Burgess Hill Town Council has announced that it will now name streets and places in town using the surnames of the fallen on the War Memorial.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:56 GMT
Burgess Hill town councillors have decided to name streets and places in Burgess Hill using the surnames of the fallen on the War MemorialBurgess Hill town councillors have decided to name streets and places in Burgess Hill using the surnames of the fallen on the War Memorial
Burgess Hill town councillors have decided to name streets and places in Burgess Hill using the surnames of the fallen on the War Memorial

The council said the resolution on its new street naming policy was passed at a full town council meeting on Monday, November 27.

The idea marks the 100-year anniversary of the War Memorial Garden in Church Walk.

Mid Sussex community groups can get a financial boost

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “For all future street naming requests, names will be picked at random from the War Memorial, honouring those from Burgess Hill that sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom in the First and Second World Wars. Mid Sussex District Council have been informed of the new policy and have been asked to adopt it for the future naming of streets and places in the town. The Council would like to hear from the descendants of those on the War Memorial, regarding this new policy.”

Related topics:Burgess Hill Town CouncilMid Sussex District CouncilCouncilBurgess Hill