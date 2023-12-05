Burgess Hill Town Council to honour those who gave their lives in new street names
The council said the resolution on its new street naming policy was passed at a full town council meeting on Monday, November 27.
The idea marks the 100-year anniversary of the War Memorial Garden in Church Walk.
A council spokesperson said: “For all future street naming requests, names will be picked at random from the War Memorial, honouring those from Burgess Hill that sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom in the First and Second World Wars. Mid Sussex District Council have been informed of the new policy and have been asked to adopt it for the future naming of streets and places in the town. The Council would like to hear from the descendants of those on the War Memorial, regarding this new policy.”