Mid Sussex community groups can get financial boost as district council opens applications for ‘cost of living crisis’ grants
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council said groups in the area can now apply for grants of up to £5,000 for projects that will help residents.
MSDC recently extended the criteria of the programme to focus on grants that deal with the cost-of-living crisis, poverty and climate change. The council said the new criteria includes consideration of how a project contributes to the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Councillor Alison Bennett, chairman of the Cabinet Grants Panel and deputy Leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “Our district is full of local organisations and charities that are all making a difference in our communities and the programme is designed to celebrate and support these groups. I am delighted that we have extended the criteria to ensure that projects contribute to the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We want to encourage groups to be creative in supporting sustainability goals and ensure that funding is actively benefiting our communities. I urge all local organisations to take a look at the new criteria and get in touch if they are thinking about applying.”
Mid Sussex District Council said it has already included the UN Sustainable Development Goals in its District Plan and Sustainable Economy Strategy.
These 17 goals are ‘an urgent call for action by all countries’ in a global partnership, said the council. A council spokesperson said: "They recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go together with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve oceans and forests.”
Applications close on January 2, 2024 and community groups can apply on the council’s website or email questions to [email protected].
The council said that in October grants totalling more than £22,000 were awarded to groups including the Haywards Heath Town District Girl Guides, Adastra Tennis Club, Fairer World Lindfield, and Mid Sussex Voluntary Action. The Girl Guides are using these funds to subsidise the costs of additional activities so everyone can attend without any financial burden, while MSVA is using its grant for activities for families during holidays.