Mid Sussex District Council has announced that it has opened the next round of applications for its community grants programme.

The council said groups in the area can now apply for grants of up to £5,000 for projects that will help residents.

MSDC recently extended the criteria of the programme to focus on grants that deal with the cost-of-living crisis, poverty and climate change. The council said the new criteria includes consideration of how a project contributes to the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Councillor Alison Bennett, chairman of the Cabinet Grants Panel and deputy Leader of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “Our district is full of local organisations and charities that are all making a difference in our communities and the programme is designed to celebrate and support these groups. I am delighted that we have extended the criteria to ensure that projects contribute to the delivery of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We want to encourage groups to be creative in supporting sustainability goals and ensure that funding is actively benefiting our communities. I urge all local organisations to take a look at the new criteria and get in touch if they are thinking about applying.”

Mid Sussex District Council said it has already included the UN Sustainable Development Goals in its District Plan and Sustainable Economy Strategy.

These 17 goals are ‘an urgent call for action by all countries’ in a global partnership, said the council. A council spokesperson said: "They recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go together with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve oceans and forests.”

Applications close on January 2, 2024 and community groups can apply on the council’s website or email questions to [email protected].

