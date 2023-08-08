BREAKING
Burgess Hill town councillors hold surgery for residents of St Andrew’s Ward

Four Burgess Hill Town Councillors are holding a surgery this weekend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:24 BST

The surgery is for residents of St Andrew’s Ward and takes place on Saturday, August 12, at Kings Weald Community Centre, 124 Wyvern Way, Burgess Hill.

It starts at 10am and runs until noon.

The councillors will be: councillor Christine Cherry, councillor Cedric De Souza, councillor Matthew Cornish and West Sussex County Councillor Richard Cherry.

West Sussex County Councillor Richard Cherry will be one of the councillors at the surgery on Saturday, August 12West Sussex County Councillor Richard Cherry will be one of the councillors at the surgery on Saturday, August 12
A spokesperson said: “If you live in St Andrew’s Ward and have concerns about issues in the Ward or in the town the councillors would be pleased to see you.”

People who wish to contact councillors ahead of the surgery can use these contact details:

Councillor Christine Cherry – 07790077941, email [email protected].

Councillor Cedric De Souza – 07725080239, email [email protected].

Councillor Matthew Cornish – 07814939230, email [email protected].

Councillor Richard Cherry – 07702367124, email [email protected].

Burgess Hill u3a also celebrate their 30th birthday on Saturday, August 12 with an Anniversary Fayre at the Burgess Hill Academy in Station Road (11am-4pm).

