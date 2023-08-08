Burgess Hill town councillors hold surgery for residents of St Andrew’s Ward

Four Burgess Hill Town Councillors are holding a surgery this weekend.

The surgery is for residents of St Andrew’s Ward and takes place on Saturday, August 12, at Kings Weald Community Centre, 124 Wyvern Way, Burgess Hill.

It starts at 10am and runs until noon.

The councillors will be: councillor Christine Cherry, councillor Cedric De Souza, councillor Matthew Cornish and West Sussex County Councillor Richard Cherry.

A spokesperson said: “If you live in St Andrew’s Ward and have concerns about issues in the Ward or in the town the councillors would be pleased to see you.”

People who wish to contact councillors ahead of the surgery can use these contact details:

Councillor Christine Cherry – 07790077941, email [email protected].

Councillor Cedric De Souza – 07725080239, email [email protected].

Councillor Matthew Cornish – 07814939230, email [email protected].

Councillor Richard Cherry – 07702367124, email [email protected].