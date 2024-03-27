Burgess Hill’s Annual Town Meeting postponed following resignation of two councillors
The town council said the decision was made following the resignation of councillors Richard and Christine Cherry.
The council said there will be by-elections for the St Andrew’s and St John’s Wards on Thursday, May 2.
A spokesperson said: “The Annual Town Meeting will now be held on Wednesday 22 May deferred from the original date of 29 April. The meeting will be held at St Wilfrid’s Parish Centre with refreshments available from 7pm and meeting commencing at 7.30pm. The Agenda for the meeting will be issued in April. To understand the concerns of residents, and create an atmosphere in which conducive conversations can take place, the Town Council is asking residents to send in topics that they would like discussed, ahead of the event. A Google Form will be circulated, with paper forms available upon request from the Help Point.
"The aim of the form is to allow residents to submit questions in advance, allowing the Council to review questions and ensure that the meeting is tailored to the needs of local residents. All residents are welcome to attend the meeting on the day and there will be an Open Forum section to answer any questions not covered during the meeting. Residents are encouraged to submit queries in advance to ensure that the limited time for the meeting is put to good use.”
The council said the Google Form will be availble at burgesshill.gov.uk or the council’s social media to complete by May 12. Residents can get a paper copy from the Help Point at 96 Church Walk.