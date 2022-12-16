Burgess Hill Town Council’s free pilot parking scheme is set to launch in the new year.

The town centre plan, which comes in on Wednesday, January 4, will allow residents to park for up to two hours for no charge.

Residents who shop at the weekly Friday Market (9am-3pm) between January 6 and March 31, 2023, will be reimbursed by the Town Council for those two hours.

Council leader Robert Eggleston said: “Burgess Hill Town Council has always delivered a range of events and initiatives to try to encourage footfall in the town centre. One of these initiatives was the relaunching of the outdoor market in September 2020. Rebuilding the market from scratch has been hard work but, despite this, we have stuck at it and now have a nucleus of traders at a regular weekly Friday market.”

Burgess Hill Town Council's free pilot parking scheme is launching in the new year. Picture: Google Street View

He said the three-month parking trial will encourage people to support the market.

He added: “The Town Council doesn’t own or run any of the town’s car parks, so I think it would be fair to say that this initiative is a sign of our genuine commitment to the economic life of the town and how we will do all we can to support the local economy.”

The scheme involves four steps:

1) Park in any Burgess Hill town centre car park.

2) Make any purchase from a market trader.

3) Get your existing Shop Independent loyalty card stamped and dated by the trader. If you do not have a loyalty card, they will provide one.

4) Take your stamped card to the Help Point for verification and get reimbursed (max of two hours, £1.50).