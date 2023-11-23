Burgess Hill’s Park Centre gets go-ahead to start process of transferring ownership to community organisation

West Sussex County Council has announced that the process of potentially transferring ownership of Burgess Hill's Park Centre to a community organisation has been given the go-ahead.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council said cabinet member for Finance and Property Jeremy Hunt gave this the green light.

The council said the next step involves a Charity Commission process and agreement because the centre is owned by the St John’s Institute Charity, of which the county council is sole trustee. The decision reference is CAB 02 21/22. Visit westsussex.moderngov.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Jeremy Hunt said: “Due to the history of the building and a strong representation from the community, we agreed that this property presented a good opportunity for a Community Asset Transfer. There is some way to go but this is a positive first step and we look forward to working collaboratively with the community organisation so we can achieve a successful transfer.”

West Sussex County Council said the process of potentially transferring ownership of Burgess Hill's Park Centre to a community organisation has been given the go-ahead. Photo: Google Street View

Councillor Hunt approved that the Park Centre Burgess Hill Charitable Incorporated Organisation is the preferred partner as recipient for the transfer.

He said: “When looking to dispose of surplus assets, and where appropriate, we always give due consideration to a range of options, including social, community or environmental use, especially if they can support local, community-delivered activities that better meet local people’s priorities. This dovetails with a priority in Our Council Plan: ‘Making the Best Use of our Resources’.”

Karen Taylor, chair of Burgess Hill Charitable Incorporated Organisation, said: “The local community have shown great support in taking on the Park Centre as a valuable local asset. Many locals have grown up using the building and the aspiration is for this building to continue to support the young people of Burgess Hill in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Park Centre, which was formerly St John’s Institute, was built in 1872 and given to the town by artist Emily Temple. It has been used for reading rooms, concert parties and religious and political meetings. It was vested in the Charity of Emily Temple by a Charity Commission Scheme of November 1, 1912, and transferred to the St John’s Institute charity in 1929. West Sussex County Council became the sole Trustee of the charity in 1974.