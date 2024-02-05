Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are urging East Sussex Highways to repair the damage on West Street quickly, saying that the pothole has been reported multiple times by councillors and residents.

East Sussex Highways has confirmed that the pothole is in its programme to be repaired. People can report potholes at www.eastsussexhighways.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lib Dem town councillor Kevin West, said: “This pothole is a true monster. Anyone driving down West Street has to swerve to avoid it or risk damaging their car. We all understand that East Sussex Highways have a big job to do, but telling residents that it could be up to a month before they'll repair it is unacceptable. We are calling on East Sussex Highways to take urgent action to repair this monster pothole before it causes an accident.”

Lewes Town Councillor (Lib Dem) Kevin West at the pothole on West Street in Lewes. Photo: Derek Allen

Business owner Derek Allen said: “I reported this pothole at the end of last year, but it still hasn't been repaired and it's just getting larger.”

Lib Dem Lewes District councillor Janet Baah said: “I am always being contacted by residents about the state of the town's roads.”

She said: “The West Street pothole is particularly serious as a cyclist could be badly hurt if they hit it at speed. I am reporting potholes every week and the Lewes Lib Dem will continue to fight to get the road repairs our town needs.”

Rubble from the pothole on West Street in Lewes. Photo: Derek Allen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We are aware of this pothole on West Street in Lewes, and it is in our work programme to be repaired.