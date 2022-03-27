Man, 54, dies after collision in East Sussex

Pound Hill in Framfield was closed for six hours, while emergency services attended a serious collision between a motorcycle and car shortly after 12pm on Saturday (March 26).
"Unfortunately the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesperson said.
"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage and has not made it known to police is asked to report it by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Ansley."
Another collision involving a motorbike and a car was reported in Ringles Cross on Saturday evening.
An air ambulance landed at the scene after the incident on London Road.