Man, 54, dies after collision in East Sussex

Pound Hill in Framfield was closed for six hours, while emergency services attended a serious collision between a motorcycle and car shortly after 12pm on Saturday (March 26).

"Unfortunately the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage and has not made it known to police is asked to report it by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Ansley."

Pound Hill in Framfield was closed for six hours, while emergency services attended a fatal collision between a motorcycle and car. Photo: Dan Jessup

Another collision involving a motorbike and a car was reported in Ringles Cross on Saturday evening.