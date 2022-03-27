Man, 54, dies after collision in East Sussex

A 54-year-old motorcyclist has died after a collision in East Sussex.

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 12:58 pm
Pound Hill in Framfield was closed for six hours, while emergency services attended a serious collision between a motorcycle and car shortly after 12pm on Saturday (March 26).

"Unfortunately the motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage and has not made it known to police is asked to report it by emailing [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Ansley."

Pound Hill in Framfield was closed for six hours, while emergency services attended a fatal collision between a motorcycle and car. Photo: Dan Jessup

Another collision involving a motorbike and a car was reported in Ringles Cross on Saturday evening.

An air ambulance landed at the scene after the incident on London Road. Click here to read more

