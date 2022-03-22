Birdham

BI/22/00560/DOM: Birdham Fruit Farm, Martins Lane. Replace existing annex and multipurpose store with new annex.

Bosham

WW/22/00270/FUL: Tylers, Berry Barn Lane, West Wittering. Demolition of existing house and garage and construction of 1 no. replacement dwelling, pool house, garage and associated works.

BO/22/00261/TPA: Burneside, Westbrook Field. Pollard back to old wound points on 1 no. Poplar tree (T19). Reduce height by 20% on 1 no. Poplar tree (T27). Both trees within group (G1), subject to BO/89/00062/TPO.

BO/22/00478/DOM: Brooks Farm Cottage, Brooks Lane. Single storey rear extension and single storey front extension including replacement of existing utility room. Roof alterations with first floor balcony. Internal reconfigurations.

Boxgrove

BX/22/00557/TCA: Orchard End, 19 The Close. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1).

Bury

SDNP/22/00636/TCA: Land North of Flints Orchard, West Burton Road, West Burton. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Ash trees (T1-T4), Reduce north sector by 1m (clearance from a barn) on 1 no. Ash tree (T5). Remove branches on eastern sector to provide up to 1m clearance off an adjacent barn on 1 no. Willow tree (T10).

Chichester

CC/22/00123/DOM: 1 Canterbury Close. Proposed two storey side and rear extensions, single storey front extension, revised fenestration and internal alterations.

CC/22/00317/FUL: Store Property Holdings, Farr House, 4 New Park Road. Installation of photovoltaic panels to rear, south facing roof slope.

CC/22/00349/TCA: St Richards School Nursery Unit, Cawley Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m (to original pruning points) on 1 no. Prunus Serrulata tree (quoted as red 7) and crown reduce by approx. 1.5m on 1 no. Fraxinus Excelsior Ash tree (quoted as red 5).

CC/22/00441/DOM: 28 Barton Road. Single storey front/side extension.

CC/22/00564/PA14J: Teknoflex Limited, Quarry Lane. The placement of a solar panels on the larger pitched roofed building to the north of the site. The panels would be on the east and west.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/00331/DOM: Penny Haven, Scant Road, West Hambrook. Erection of 1 no. free-standing greenhouse.

Compton

SDNP/22/00677/HOUS: Appledown Cottage, Fernbeds Lane, Compton, PO18 9NL. Installation of 1 no. freestanding greenhouse.

SDNP/22/01150/APNB: Cowdown Farm, Cowdown Lane. Side extension to existing agricultural barn.

East Lavington

SDNP/22/00640/CND: Eastwood Farm, Graffham Road. Installation of dormer windows - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/21/00970/HOUS - to allow the installation of a further dormer window.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/00586/DOM: 4 Borthwick House, Longlands Road. Single storey rear extension, alterations to outbuilding.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/00472/FUL: Flat 8A, Midhurst Road. Internal and external alterations, resulting in the severing of the site from the adjoining social club for private residential (C3) use.

Funtington

FU/22/00459/DOM: Jolyon, Salthill Road. Erection of double garage, home office and boundary fence.

Harting

SDNP/22/01122/CND: Cowpers Barn, West Harting Street, West Harting. Change of use of existing agricultural building into 1 no. dwelling house with associated alterations, car parking and garden area, for use by an agricultural or forestry worker associated with the Hill Ash Farm Estate - removal of condition 3 of Planning Permission SDNP/20/03648/FUL.

Hunston

HN/22/00402/DOM: 1 Acacia Villas, Blackman Way. Single storey rear extension.

Kirdford

SDNP/22/00791/HOUS: Stable Cottage, Hawkhurst Court. New detached garage.

Linchmere

LM/22/00495/DOM: 86 Camelsdale Road, Camelsdale. Removal of existing lean-to greenhouse. Proposed single storey side extension and internal/external alterations.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/06203/HOUS: Rose Cottage, The Street. Proposed revolving summer house.

Loxwood

LX/22/00637/PA3Q: Mill House Farm, Drungewick Lane. Proposed change of use from agricultural building to 1 dwelling - (C3 Use class).

Midhurst

MI/22/00232/TCA: Turner House, St Margarets Way. Notification of intention to reduce 5 no. branches on the northern sector by upto 3m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

SDNP/21/06285/HOUS: Brook House, 6 Guillards Oak. Erection of rear and side ground floor extensions, pitched roof over garage and alterations.

SDNP/22/00242/HOUS: 3 Oakhurst, Carron Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory replaced with single storey rear extension including various alterations to fenestration.

SDNP/22/01342/TCA: Turner House, St Margarets Way. Notification of intention to reduce 5 no. branches on the northern sector by upto 3m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

SDNP/22/00646/TCA: Land adjacent to Gilbert Hannam Close. Notification of intention to thin crown by 5% on 1 no. Hornbeam tree.

SDNP/22/01101/TPO: 24 Goodwood Close. Reduce height by up to 3m and reduce widths by up to 2m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (1), crown reduce by up to 1m (all round) on 1 no. Rowan tree (2), reduce widths by up to 3m (all round) on 1 no. Yew tree (3), reduce height by up to 9m on 1 no. Holly tree (4), reduce heights by up to 4m and reduce widths by up to 2m on 2 no. Silver Birch trees (5 and 6). All 6 no. trees are within Area, A1 subject to MI/76/00673/TPO and MI/76/01098/TPO.

SDNP/22/01164/TCA: Silvertrees, Chichester Road, West Lavington. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cedar tree.

Milland

SDNP/22/00966/FUL: New Barn Farm, Griffin Nurseries, Rake Road. Replacement office (retrospective) and demolition and removal of existing office.

North Mundham

NM/22/00420/DOM: Severels, Runcton Lane, Runcton. Addition of 6 no. glazed balustrades to existing roof terrace.

NM/22/00421/LBC: Severels, Runcton Lane, Runcton. Addition of 6 no. glazed balustrade to existing roof terrace.

Petworth

SDNP/22/01090/LIS: Market Square House, Market Square. Internal alterations to provide a ground floor cloakroom.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00562/DOM: 1 Oak Way, Ifold. New roof lights to front and rear roof slope, new fixed frosted window to east-facing facade and new dormer roof to rear roof slope of the dwelling.

Selsey

SY/22/00043/DOM: The Little House, 7 Thorney Drive. Double carport and workshop.

SY/22/00366/DOM: 1 Merryfield Drive. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

Sidlesham

SI/22/00548/TPA: 7 Bremere Lane. Fell 7 no. Poplar trees (T1-T3, T7, T11, T15 & T17) and 1 no. Cherry tree (T5), reduce height by 2m on 2 no. Field Maple trees (T4 & T12) and 1 no. Maple tree (T6), reduce height by 1.5m on 4 no. Field Maple trees (T8-T10 & T16) and reduce height by 2m and reduce northern sector by 1m on 1 no. Maple tree (T13) and 1 no. Oak tree (T14). All 17 no. trees within Area, A1 subject to SI/02/00945/TPO.

Singleton

SDNP/21/06138/HOUS: Trundle Cottage, Little Drove Mews. Removal of existing garden shed and replace with new garden shed/summerhouse, to include extension of existing base to suit.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/00980/HOUS: Harlow House, The Street, Stedham. Single storey rear extension with small timber decked terrace. Replacement of 1 no. rear first floor bedroom window.

Stoughton

SDNP/22/00625/LDP: Land East and West of, B2146 Breakneck Lane to Brooks Nap, Walderton. Installation of solar panels.

SDNP/22/01194/BBPN: 1 Forestry Cottages, Wildham Lane. Notification under the Electronic Communications Code Regulation 5 of the intention to install 1 no. wooden pole to allow for the removal of existing BT equipment from an existing electricity pole.

Tillington

SDNP/22/01245/LIS: Westbrook House, Westbrook House Drive, Upperton. Refurbishment and alterations to main dwelling Westbrook House, demolition of garage, refurbishment and alterations to the Coach/ Carriage House, reinstatement of 1 no. Victorian greenhouse and associated landscape works.

West Itchenor

WI/22/00383/DOM: Waterstone House, Waterstone Close, Itchenor. Demolition of existing pool store, replacement pool house/gym outbuilding.

WI/22/00506/TCA: Spinney Barn, Itchenor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer tree (quoted as T1).

West Wittering

WW/22/00270/FUL: Tylers, Berry Barn Lane. Demolition of existing house and garage and construction of 1 no. replacement dwelling, pool house, garage and associated works.

WW/22/00322/TCA: Rowan House, Cakeham Road. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 30% on 1 no. Oak tree.

Westbourne

WE/22/00289/PLD: Churchfield Cottage, Westbourne Road. Proposed ancillary building in rear garden.

WE/22/00405/DOM: Churchfield Cottage, Westbourne Road. Proposed dropped kerb.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.