Birdham

BI/21/03688/FUL: 20 - 21 Birdham Business Park, Birdham Road. Rear extension (inc mezzanine floors) to warehouse units 20/21.

Bosham

O/22/00377/REM: Springfield Park, A259 Eastbound, Merston. Reserved matters application for details of Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale following outline planning permission O/18/01365/OUT for the redevelopment of the site with B1/B2/B8 uses for up to 9240m2 floorspace together with ancillary vehicle parking/servicing and landscaped amenity. Photo: Google Maps.

BO/22/00343/DOM: Saltings, Windmill Field. Addition of fibre cement cladding to front, west and part of rear elevations at full (single storey) height of bungalow.

Bury

SDNP/22/00680/CND: Bankside, Church Lane. Two storey link to create a snug and bedroom, single storey extension to link existing store to main house to create utility room, new detached garage to replace 2 existing garages and shed - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission BY/10/03969/DOM - minor changes to the proposals for the garage.

Chichester

CC/21/03557/DOM: 6 Sherborne Road. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation with pitched roof dormers to the front elevations and flat roof dormer to the rear.

CC/22/00277/TCA: Connolly House, College Lane. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Sycamore trees (03440, 03447, 03448 and 03450), 1 no. tree of unknown species (03449), 1 no. Common Ash tree (03431), 1 no. Sweet chestnut tree (03436) and reduce 2 no. branches by 1.5m on southern sector on 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (03432).

CC/22/00416/DOM: Priory Cottage, Priory Road. Installation of 2 no. roof lights to flat roof, replacement of fenestration, garage door, porch, gates to Priory Road and an air source heat pump - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission CC/21/03137/DOM - amendments to position of the front and side doors.

CC/22/00515/DOM: 8 Bognor Road. Demolition of existing conservatory to be replaced with new single-storey rear extension and demolition of existing garage to be replaced with new single-storey garden room.

CC/22/00517/TPA: Road Verge Adjacent To Croft Cottage, Chestnut Avenue. Fell 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A3 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/22/00524/LBC: 22A First Floor Flat, North Street. Insertion of a doorway from bedroom 2 to a former store.

CC/22/00543/LBC: Corn Exchange, East Street. Proposal to install 2 no non illuminated aluminium hanging signs, externally hung from the existing hooks fixed to the building located on the shopfront side elevation.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/00248/FUL: Middleton House, Steels Lane, Chidham. Replacement of two-storey cottage with single-storey dwelling, construction of studio/carport to rear - Variation of condition 2 of planning permission CH/20/03178/FUL - alterations to glazing and fenestration pattern on the proposed carport/studio.

CH/22/00337/LBC: Middleton House, Steels Lane, Chidham. Replacement of two-storey cottage with single-storey dwelling, construction of studio/carport to rear - Variation of condition 2 of planning consent CH/20/03179/LBC - alterations to glazing and fenestration pattern on the proposed carport/studio.

Compton

SDNP/22/00924/LIS: Compton House, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. New outdoor swimming pool and associated landscaping.

Eartham

SDNP/22/00689/FUL: Starley Cottage, Eartham Lane. Demolition of the existing dwelling and erection of a replacement dwelling and garage.

SDNP/21/06254/LIS: Great Ballard School, Eartham Lane. Remove non-load bearing wall separating north east first floor corner bedroom and its ensuite bathroom creating learning space room. Remove 3 no. adjoining walls between 2 no. existing bathrooms on south west corner of first floor to create 1 no. large bathroom.

Easebourne

SDNP/22/00456/HOUS: 2 High Path. Replace existing covered porch with a single storey mono-pitched roof rear/side extension and glazed triple sliding doors to the ground floor rear elevation.

SDNP/21/05571/HOUS: Buddington Hall, Hollist Lane. Demolition of existing garage and construction of new replacement garage and workshop with office accommodation.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/00335/TCA: Church Farm Residential Home, Church Farm Lane, East Wittering. Notification of intention to prune 7 no. branch on north and north-west sectors to clear building by up to 3m, crown lift to 2.5m on 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as GC010421).

EWB/22/00484/PLD: 5 Oakfield Avenue, East Wittering. Proposed lawful development certificate for change use of loft space to a habitable accommodation including rear dormer.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/00428/HOUS: Leigh House, Fridays Hill. Construction of garage block with first floor storage.

SDNP/22/00954/TCA: Baldwins, Ropes Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (1).

SDNP/22/01043/LDP: Woodvale, Bell Vale Lane. Erection of a single-storey rear extension.

Fishbourne

FB/22/00501/DOM: Blair Lusk, 102 Fishbourne Road West. Construction of a single storey rear extension (retrospective).

Funtington

SDNP/22/00670/FUL: Bermuda, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Retrospective change use of land to garden ancillary to the existing residential caravan and erection of a detached utility building ancillary to the residential caravan.

SDNP/22/00337/HOUS: Ivy Cottage, Common Road. Replacement 4 no. windows from single glazed wooden windows to double glazed upvc windows on front elevation.

Graffham

SDNP/22/00506/LIS: Elm Cottage, Graffham Street. Structural repair works following subsidence damage.

Lavant

SDNP/22/00125/HOUS: The Laurels, Lavant Road. Proposed single storey rear extension, new two storey side annex and alterations.

Linch

SDNP/22/00972/LIS: Church Cottage, Linch Road, Woodmansgreen. New rear porch.

Linchmere

SDNP/22/00068/HOUS: Hollybank, Danley Lane. Single storey rear extension with roof lantern, replacement open sided porch, internal alterations, 3 no. dormers and 3 no. rooflights.

SDNP/22/01021/TCA: Springhead, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T14 &T15).

Milland

SDNP/22/00934/TCA: Hollycombe Primary School, Hollycombe School Road. Notification of intention to crown raise up to 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1).

SDNP/22/00318/HOUS: Brook Cottage, Hollycombe School Road. Installation of 1 no. free standing greenhouse.

Oving

O/22/00342/DOM: Westside House, Drayton Lane, Shopwyke. 3 no. detached car barns.

O/22/00377/REM: Springfield Park, A259 Eastbound, Merston. Reserved matters application for details of Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale following outline planning permission O/18/01365/OUT for the redevelopment of the site with B1/B2/B8 uses for up to 9240m2 floorspace together with ancillary vehicle parking/servicing and landscaped amenity.

Petworth

SDNP/22/00556/HOUS: Shimmings House, 307 North Street. Garden room to replace conservatory.

SDNP/22/00739/LIS: Shimmings House, 307 North Street. Garden room to replace conservatory.

Rogate

SDNP/22/00008/HOUS: 3 Combe Hill Close. Part retrospective permission for the construction of a detached outbuilding to provide a gym, changing facilities, plant room and pool room, formation of a swimming pool/decking and replacement retaining wall.

SDNP/21/06411/HOUS: 2 Combe Hill Close. Ground floor rear extension and car port to side of property. First floor rear extension.

Selsey

SY/21/03307/DOM: 1 Horsefield Road. Rear single storey extension.

SY/22/00394/DOM: 9 The Close. Removal of exisiting side lean to and erection of single storey side and rear extension.

Southbourne

SB/22/00339/DOM: 136 Main Road. Part single, part 2 storey extensions with alterations to existing roofs and entrance.

SB/22/00410/DOM: Pippins, 9 Priors Close. Demolition of existing garage. Single storey rear and side extensions. Change use of existing loft space to habitable accommodation to extend over new side extension including new dormer, and associated works.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/22/01059/TCA: Beckhall, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Hazel tree.

Tangmere

TG/22/00516/TCA: Land Adjacent To Tangmere Road And Chestnut Walk. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Populus nigra ‘Italica’ tree (T1).

Tillington

SDNP/22/01027/TCA: Lutine Cottage, Upperton Road, Upperton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Birch tree (T1).

West Itchenor

WI/22/00374/FUL: Orchard House, Orchard Lane, Itchenor. Replacement dwelling, outbuildings and associated works.

WI/22/00397/DOM: Acklam, Itchenor Road. Single storey side extension, replacement of existing flat roof with pitched crown roof, replacement of existing UPVC windows and doors with hardwood painted timber.

WI/22/00511/TCA: 10 The Street, Itchenor. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Norwegian Spruce trees.

West Lavington

SDNP/22/00660/FUL: March House, Oaklands Lane. Erection of a single storey rear extension including additional window/door alterations, internal and external alterations to a double garage to form habitable accommodation (retrospective). Erection of a new double garage and change of use of outbuilding from exercise studio to ancillary residential.

Wisborough Green

WR/22/00260/DOM: Highbury, Kirdford Road. Demolition of existing detached garage, erection of two storey side extension with carport.

WR/22/00469/ELD: Copse Cottage, Harsfold Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for the change of use from former agricultural land to incidental residential curtilage.

• For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.