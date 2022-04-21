Birdham

BI/22/00784/PNO: Hillands Farm, Batchmere Road. Agricultural barn.

BI/22/00840/DOM: Tideways, Lock Lane. New sea defence wall.

SDNP/22/01358/FUL: Petworth Cottage Nursing Home, A283 Kingspit Lane To Byworth Road, Byworth. Proposed replacement kitchen with replacement roof plant above kitchen and temporary on-site kitchen whilst works are carried out. Removal of existing roof light. Photo: Google Maps.

Chichester

CC/22/00154/DOM: 83 Whyke Road. Removal of existing garage. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension. Rear facing dormer window and front facing rooflights to attic.

CC/22/00786/FUL: St James Industrial Estate, Westhampnett Road. Construction/installation of a LV switch room for the St James Industrial Estate.

CC/22/00806/DOM: 9 Ferndale Road. First floor extension. Internal alterations.

CC/22/00912/LBC: 3 St Pauls Gardens. Internal alterations to create additional storage, replace existing doors with fire door equivalent, replace non original fire mantel, update bathroom and kitchen fixtures with more modern equivalent.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/22/01002/HDG: Land West Of Beaufort, Broad Road, Hambrook. Removal of a 2 metre length of hedging (2 no. trees) to the west of the hedge between Hawthorn and Pynham Meadows adjacent to footpath.

CH/22/00993/FUL: Orchard Farm, Drift Lane, Chidham. Erection of detached dwelling. Alternative scheme to that approved under application 20/00164/OUT - Variation of Condition 13 of planning permission CH/21/03139/FUL - To allow for an alternative nitrates mitigation method to that approved. Condition to removed and replaced with a section 106 agreement to secure the obligation.

Cocking

SDNP/22/00786/TCA: Castersbrooke, Mill Lane. Notification of intention to remove 3 no. limbs (over cables/carpark) on north sector on 1 no. Willow tree (T2). Fell 1 no. Willow tree (T13). Remove 1 no. complete limb (over house/biomass boiler) on south sector on 1 no. Oak tree (T15). Remove 1 no. limb (over roof of the house) on south sector on 1 no. Cherry tree (T16).

SDNP/22/01870/TCA: Castersbrooke, Mill Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Willow tree (T1). Pollard to 4m above ground level on 10 no. Willow trees (T3 to T12).

SDNP/22/01788/TPO: Chalkway Cottage, A286 Church Lane to Bell Lane. Remove 2 no. stems at base on north sector on 1 no. Yew tree (T1) subject to CK/95/00369/TPO.

Compton

SDNP/22/01619/FUL: Land East of Noredown Way, West Marden. Laying of permeable hardstanding to facilitate access, turning and parking associated with existing private stable building (retrospective).

Easebourne

SDNP/22/01734/HOUS: 11 Hurst Park. Single storey rear extension.

Ebernoe

SDNP/22/01786/LIS: Palfrey Farm, London Road. Enlargement of two existing extensions (south elevation), erection of new porch, alterations to fenestration and associated landscaping.

Fishbourne

FB/22/00608/DOM: Linden Lea, 49 Salthill Road. Demolition of existing attached garden store. Construction of a two storey side extension and lean-to, and associated works. Replacement garden store/garage. (Revised roof design to previously permitted application FB/20/01576/DOM)..

FB/22/00990/DOM: Chalkwood, 136 Blackboy Lane. Proposed single-storey flat roof rear extension, with 2 roof lanterns and internal alterations.

Funtington

FU/22/00853/ELD: Cutmill Depot, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Application for Existing Lawful Development Certificate for change of use of rear yard as a caravan site for up to 2 no. caravans as part of a mixed use site.

SDNP/22/01141/FUL: The Stables, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean. New oak louvre’s on north-east elevation. 1 no. conservation roof light. Internal amendments to the flat and the insertion of 2 no. windows.

SDNP/22/01283/LIS: The Stables, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean. New oak louvre’s on north-east elevation. 1 no. conservation roof light. Internal amendments to the flat and the insertion of 2 no. windows.

SDNP/22/01154/TCA: The Vicarage, Church Lane. Notification of intention to crown thin by 20% on 1 no. Pine tree (T1).

Graffham

SDNP/22/01742/HOUS: The Laurels, The Street. Widening of existing vehicular access and alterations to area of hardsurfacing.

Harting

SDNP/22/01606/HOUS: Hucksholt Farm House, B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road, Compton. Construction of a side extension and internal and external alterations.

SDNP/22/01607/LIS: Hucksholt Farm House, B2146 Hundred Acres To Compton Down Road, Compton. Construction of a side extension and internal and external alterations.

SDNP/22/01743/FUL: Downlands, B2146 Elsted Road To Torberry Lane, South Harting. Conversion of redundant stable building to single tourist accommodation and alterations to agricultural storage barn.

Kirdford

KD/22/00730/FUL: Mill Cottage, Linfold Road, Strood Green. The erection of a 12m x 8m agricultural barn for the storage and maintenance of farm machinery and agricultural produce. The creation of a permeable track from the existing driveway to the barn.

Lavant

SDNP/22/01510/HOUS: The Rubbing House, Town Lane, Singleton. Dormer window to north elevation. 4 no. conservation style Velux windows to south, west and east. Flat roof terrace on the 2nd floor.

SDNP/22/01511/HOUS: The Rubbing House, Town Lane, Singleton. Dormer window to north elevation. 4 no. dormer windows to south, west and east. Flat roof terrace on the 2nd floor.

Linchmere

SDNP/22/01714/CND: Dormer Cottage, Lower Lodge Road. Installation of air source heat pump and outbuilding (shed) for associated pipework and cylinders, to include stone walls to enclose outbuilding. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/21/00703/HOUS - change to drawings 07/063-014 REV B, 07/063-016 REV A and 07/063-017 REV A).

Loxwood

LX/22/00963/PNO: Cranbrook Farm, Skiff Lane. New access route to replace existing.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/01481/FUL: 1A Valentines Lea. Replacement of windows and communal entrance door to ground and first floor.

SDNP/22/01697/TCA: Oaklands, A283 Luffs Meadow to Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Norway Spruce tree.

Petworth

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00325/FUL: Willow Tree Farm, Plaistow Road, Kirdford. Retrospective alteration of barn and landscaping arrangements.

Tangmere

TG/22/00582/LBC: Amberley, Tangmere Road. Installation of cat flap in window. Replacement panel of glass. Install guttering on roadside. Maintenance to timber doorframe and window, replaced like for like.

West Wittering

WW/22/00782/FUL: Harbour Way Country Club, Chichester Road. Extensions and reconfigurations to existing country club and grounds.

